Manchester terror attack: 22 dead after suicide bombing

At least 22 people, including children, have been killed and 60 injured in what police are treating as a terrorist suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester. A bomb exploded in the foyer of Manchester Arena shortly after 10.30pm on Monday, as 21,000 fans were leaving the concert by Ariane Grande.

Manchester’s chief constable, Ian Hopkins, said police believe the attacker was killed in the explosion. Mr Hopkins said the man was acting alone and was “carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity”.

Cobra meeting

As police sought to establish if the attacker was part of a broader network, the British prime minister, Theresa May, called a meeting of the government’s emergency committee, Cobra.

Home secretary Amber Rudd condemned the attack, which was the worst terrorist incident in Britain since the 2005 London suicide bombings, which killed 52 people.

“This was a barbaric attack, deliberately targeting some of the most vulnerable in our society – young people and children out at a pop concert. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and the victims who have been affected, and I know the whole country will share that view,” Ms Rudd said.

“The great city of Manchester has been affected by terrorism before. Its spirit was not bowed; its community continued. This time it has been a particular attack on the most vulnerable in our society. Its intention was to sow fear. Its intention is to divide. But it will not succeed.”

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow.... — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Ambulance crews make their way to Manchester Arena after major incident. Several injuries being treated and police cordon in place. pic.twitter.com/jnNETqfJcM — Darryl Morris (@darrylmorris) May 22, 2017

Sacred Heart College Omagh has confirmed that a group on a trip to a Manchester are safe at a hotel outside the area of tonight's incident. — Karen Mullan (@KarenMullan2) May 23, 2017

Anyone with concerns for Irish citizens in Manchester can contact the Embassy 02072352171 or Dublin +353-1-4082000. — Embassy of Ireland (@IrelandEmbGB) May 23, 2017

Britain’s political parties have suspended campaigning for next month’s general election following the attack.

Political leaders respond

Ms May called the incident an “appalling terrorist attack” and said: “All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said: “The vile acts carried out in Manchester last night are a reminder of the depravity of the views held by the few. Those beliefs have no place in our society . . . The city of Manchester has exceptionally close ties with our country, and I extend the solidarity of the Irish Government and all our people to those affected across the UK.”

Anyone with concerns for family and friends can contact the consular division of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin on 01-4082000.

“Shrapnel-like injuries”

Victims are believed to have been injured by nails or screws, and witnesses reported nuts and bolts strewn around the floor of the foyer, as well as the smell of explosives. Paramedics told the BBC they had treated some of the wounded for “shrapnel-like injuries”.

Sixty ambulances were sent to the arena; they transferred casualties to eight hospitals around Greater Manchester.

Witnesses reported hearing a huge bang, and a video posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue.

One woman told Reuters she felt a huge explosion as she was leaving the concert. “We were making our way out, and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion, and everybody was screaming,” Catherine Macfarlane said.

“It was a huge explosion – you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out of the area.”

No identities of those killed or injured have been confirmed, and no arrests have been made.

Manchester Victoria railway station, which is part of the same building as the arena, was evacuated, and all trains have been cancelled for the day.

Additional reporting: Guardian and agencies