Manchester shopping centre reopens after reports of ‘big bang’

A shopping centre in Manchester is reopening after witnesses said they heard a “big bang” on Tuesday, just hours after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 in the same area of the city.

After initally saying they they were investigating an incident at the Arndale shopping centre which was briefly evacuated, police have begun removing the cordon and workers are slowly being allowed back into site.

Scores of people has run away from the centre shortly after 11.30am.