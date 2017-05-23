Manchester bombing victims identified so far

Sixteen of the 22 fatalities in Manchester have been identified so far. They include an eight-year-old girl, one 18-year-old student, an off-duty police officer, a 28-year-old man and parents who were at Manchester Arena to collect their children.

Families and friends of victims killed in the blast, the worst terrorist attack in Britain since the 7/7 attacks in 2005, have paid tribute to their lives.

Olivia Campbell, a 15-year-old from Bury, and Kelly Brewster, a 32-year-old office worker from Sheffield, were named overnight as victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. Alison Howe and Lisa Lees, two friends who were waiting at the venue to pick up their daughters, were also named as among the dead on Wednesday morning.

Olivia Campbell

Olivia Campbell (15) died in the Manchester bombing.

Olivia’s mother, Charlotte Campbell, announced on Facebook in the early hours of Wednesday morning that her “darling precious gorgeous girl” had died. “Go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much,” she added.

Olivia (15), who attended Tottington high school in Bury, was with her friend Adam Lawler, who was found in hospital.

Like many lost in the aftermath of the blast, Campbell was the subject of a huge social media campaign to find her. Her mother told BBC Radio 4 yesterday about her desperate attempts to make contact with her daughter:

“I’m at home phoning everybody: hospitals, police, the centres that the children have been put in. Her dad’s in Manchester looking for her. I’ve got friends looking for her. I’ve got people I don’t even know looking for her, people messaging me, saying we’ve got her photo, looking for her, we’ll get in contact if we see her. And I’m just hearing nothing. Her phone’s dead,” she said.

“They’ve basically told me to stay put and wait for a phone call. I daren’t leave the house just in case she somehow gets home.”

Kelly Brewster

Kelly Brewster (32) from Sheffield, was killed in the explosion, her boyfriend said

Kelly Brewster, a 32-year-old office worker from Sheffield, was killed in the explosion, her boyfriend said.

Brewster had attended the Ariana Grande concert with her sister Claire and niece, Hollie Booth. They were both injured in the attack and are being treated in hospital.

Her boyfriend, Ian Winslow, announced the news on Facebook:

“Not sure how this works but it isn’t good news. Kelly Brewster wasn’t one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday,” he said.

“Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are.”

Brewster had put a deposit on a house with Winslow just the day before the attack, the Daily Mail reported

Ian’s father, John, told the paper that “Kelly was a lovely lass. When I think of her now, all I remember is her smile.

“She used to come round to our house all the time, for Christmas and everything. Ian’s seven-year-old daughter absolutely idolised her. Kelly really took her under her wing, she was like a big sister. They went for holidays in London together.”

He added: “They were both looking forward to a bright future and sharing their lives together.”

Her uncle, Paul Dryhurst, earlier described how she had been caught up in the blast: “Kelly has shielded Hollie and Claire from the damage. The three were walking out in single file, with Claire in front, Hollie behind her, and Kelly behind her,” he said. “When the bomb has gone off the impact has broken Claire’s jaw and broken Hollie’s legs. They are both currently in hospital

Saffie Rose Roussos

Saffie Rose Roussos, eight, one of the victims of the bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena which left 22 dead and at least 59 injured. Photograph: PA Wire

An eight-year-old girl, who was described by her school as “simply beautiful”, was the youngest fatality named so far of the suicide bomber who struck at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night.

Saffie Rose was one of 22 children, teenagers and adults who died in an attack which left at least 59 people suffering shrapnel wounds from the blast.

Saffie, a pupil at Tarleton Community primary school near Preston, Lancashire, was with her mother Lisa and sister Ashlee Bromwich to watch Grande, who counts children from primary age through to their late teens as fans.

It is understood Saffie’s mother and sister are being treated in hospital.

Chris Upton, her school principal, said Saffie was “simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word”.

“She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”

The news of her death had come as a tremendous shock, he added. “The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.”

Georgina Callander

Georgina Callander with Ariana Grande in an image Instagrammed two years ago. Photograph: georgina.bethany/Instagram

Eighteen-year-old Georgina Callander was the first confirmed fatality in Manchester on Tuesday.

Callander, who was studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, sent a Twitter message to Grande on Sunday, saying: “So excited to see you tomorrow.”

She had previously posted a photograph of herself with the singer taken in 2015 on her Instagram account.

Runshaw College said: “It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College . . . Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss.”

The college said it was offering counselling with a dedicated student support team to people close to the teenager.

John Atkinson

John-Atkinson (28) from Bury: Friends said he had died in the terror attack.

Friends of John Atkinson (26), from Radcliffe, said he had died in the terror attack and paid tribute to him in the Manchester Evening News.

On Facebook, one friend, Taliè Andrèa, called him “a beautiful soul”. Tracey Crolla wrote: “Thinking of all the Atkinsons at this very sad time. John Atkinson you turned into an amazing young man so kind and thoughtful you will be missed by everyone x x.”

Nana Julie Mills said: “Just heard one of my good friends whom I’ve known since he was a little boy passed away last night. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP John Atkinson.”

Alison Howe and Lisa Lees

Sasha Howe posted these pictures of her mother Alison Howe (right) and her mother’s friend Lisa Lees on Facebook.

Alison (45) from Royton, Greater Manchester, was reported missing by relatives along with her friend, Lisa Lees. It has been reported that both had gone to Manchester Arena to pick up their daughters. A family member wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday: “They took a caring beautiful mum and step mother away from us all she was amazinug to us all x love you loads Alison Howe xx”.

Sorrell Leczkowski

Sorrell Leckowski (14) named as one of the victims of Manchester attack. Photograph: Facebook

Sorrell Leczkowski, (14) from Adel in Leeds, has been named as another of those killed in the Manchester attack. Sorrell is reported to have been a pupil at Allerton High School in the city, though neither the school nor Leeds City Council would confirm this.



Greg Mulholland, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Leeds North West, paid tribute to the youngster on Facebook, saying: “My condolences thoughts & prayers are with the family of 14 year old Sorrell Leczkowski from Adel, Leeds, a victim of the Manchester attack. Heartbreaking news.”



Mr Mulholland attended vigils in Leeds on Tuesday night for those killed and injured in the atrocity, and said the girl’s mother and grandmother had also been injured.



He said: “People gathered to show sympathy and solidarity with all the victims of the Manchester attack and also especially to show the support of the local community to the families who have been caught up in this terrible atrocity.



“It is heartbreaking that amongst the victims is a 14-year-old girl from Adel. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”

Michelle Kiss

Michelle Kiss was among the victims. Photograph: PA



Mother-of-three Michelle Kiss was taken away in the “most traumatic way imaginable”, her family said as they vowed to “draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life”.



Ms Kiss, from Lancashire, was among the 22 people killed on Monday . In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, her family said: “Michelle Kiss was a loving wife to Tony, mother to Dylan, Elliot and Millie, as well as daughter to Mick and Christine and sister to Nichola.

“She tragically died during the horrible event that occurred on Monday night.



“Family was her life and we are all obviously devastated by her loss.



“She has been taken away from us, and all that love her, in the most traumatic way imaginable.

“We hope to draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life to get through this extremely difficult time

Angelika and Marcin Klis

Angelika and Marcin Klis, aged 40 and 42 respectively had been waiting for their daughters at Manchester Arena.

The Polish embassy in London confirmed that two of its citizens had been killed, Angelika and Marcin Klis, aged 40 and 42 respectively. The Polish foreign minister, Witold Waszczykowski, said they had been waiting for their daughters at the arena.

Mr Waszczykowski told a Polish radio station: “The parents came after the concert to collect their daughters and unfortunately we have information that they are dead. The children are safe.”

Yesterday York College student Alex Klis said she was looking for her parents. In a post shared widely on Facebook she wrote: “Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they’ve been missing ever since the attack.”

Martyn Hett

Martyn Hett (29) who went missing after he became separated from friends at the concert, was also killed. His partner, Russell Hayward, said in a statement posted on Twitter: "We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive. He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention. I'm in a really bad way so please forgive if I don't reply. Thankfully I have his wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will X."

Hett's brother, Dan, tweeted: "They found my brother last night. We are heartbroken."

Dan had been looking his brother on Tuesday, the day after the terrorist attack.

Martyn Hett

Dan said his brother was due to go travelling to America for a two-month holiday on Wednesday.

Before news of his death on Wednesday, Hett’s stepmother Kathryn said on Tuesday: “We just heard he was there with friends and got separated from them. We haven’t seen him since. His phone’s off now. You can’t help thinking the longer it goes on, the worst could have happened.

“He’s got so many friends, he has a huge network. If he was safe he would have made an attempt to get in touch with somebody.”

Nell Jones

The death of Nell Jones (14) was announced at her school. Dennis Oliver, headteacher of Holmes Chapel comprehensive school, told the Express: "It has now been announced in the school that Nell has unfortunately died. I have just done six assemblies to tell the pupils. Children are all over the place crying. We are all devastated. The heart wrenches for me and everyone else."

The family and friends of Nell used the hashtag #PrayforNell to appeal for help in finding the teenager before her death was confirmed.

Nell had been on crutches but it is understood she had left them in the car to go and see Grande perform.

Jane Tweddle

Jane Tweddle's death was confirmed by the Blackpool school where she worked as a receptionist. Jane Bailey, principal of South Shore Academy, said Jane, who was a mother of three, was "a truly wonderful friend and colleague".

Ms Tweddle (51) from Blackpool, was at the arena waiting for a friend’s daughter when the blast happened, according to her friend Mark Taylor. He told BBC Radio Lancashire that Ms Tweddle was “obviously a lovely lady and a very good mother to three daughters”.

Bailey said: “We are devastated at this sad news. Jane was a well-loved member of staff and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this terrible time.

"Jane was a truly wonderful friend and colleague to all of us at South Shore Academy. As our receptionist, she was, in many ways, the public face of the school and she represented us amazingly in this role.

“We have received numerous messages of condolences from parents, students, community members and colleagues across Blackpool for which we are very grateful. All of them say the same things about our lovely Jane... bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny, generous... the list goes on.

“Our thoughts are also with her family at this dreadful time and in particular her three daughters. In our school family and theirs... she is irreplaceable, much loved and will never be forgotten.”

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry were reported missing after the Manchester bombing

Chloe (17) and Liam (19) were “perfect for each other and were meant to be,” their families said in a joint statement. “They wanted to be together forever and now they are.” The statement read: “On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not . . . They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable.

“Chloe always described herself as ditzy, who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe’s demands for chocolate. They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities.”

Off-duty police officer

An off-duty female police officer, who has not yet been named, was among the victims of the attack. Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed the news as he gave an update on the investigation. He told reporters: “Very sadly I can confirm one of the victims is a serving police officer. In respect of the family’s wishes I will make no further comment at this stage.”

The BBC reported that the officer was with her husband and two children. All three were injured, the husband critically, the corporation said. Sources said the family is from Cheshire. Cheshire Police declined to comment and referred inquiries to Greater Manchester Police.

