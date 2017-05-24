Manchester bombing: Soldiers to patrol Britain’s streets

Soldiers are being sent on to Britain’s streets to help the police as a second terror attack may be imminent following the Manchester concert bombing.

British prime minister Theresa May raised the threat level from severe to critical for the first time since July 2007.

She said she did not want to “unduly alarm” people but military personnel would be present at public events and key sites under police command.

Ms May said it could not be ruled out that the attacker, named as Salman Ramadan Abedi, was working as part of a terrorist group.

Speaking from Downing Street after an emergency Cobra meeting, Ms May said the investigations of the security services and police have “revealed it is a possibility we cannot ignore that there is a wider group of individuals linked to this incident”.

The prime minister said the increase in the threat level means “not only that an attack remains highly likely but a further attack may be imminent”.

She said: “The police have asked for authorisation from the secretary of state for defence to deploy a number of military personnel in support of their armed officers.”

This means some armed police officers guarding events will be replaced by soldiers in an operation known as Temperer.

Police and security services are urgently seeking to establish if the Manchester suicide bomber who killed at least 22 people, including several children, was acting on his own or was linked to a wider organisation.

The killer was named by Greater Manchester police as Salman Abedi, after he was first named by US security sources. Abedi was known to the police and security services, although was considered a peripheral figure.

Greater Manchester police chief constable Ian Hopkins said: “The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network.”

The investigation is understood to be focusing on whether Abedi was directly supported by other conspirators or built the bomb himself to instructions obtained over the internet.

The device he used is described as homemade and crude although it was stable enough to be transported. It is believed to have been constructed in Britain and was packed into a bag.

Abedi detonated the bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena on Monday night as thousands of children and their parents streamed out at the end of a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande, sending bolts and shrapnel flying.

The death toll from the attack rose from 19 to 22 on Tuesday in what was the worst terrorist attack in Britain since the 7/7 attacks on London in 2005.

Two girls aged eight and 18 and a 26-year-old man were the first to be named among the victims, and 59 people were hospitalised, several with life-threatening injuries including a number of teenagers.

The youngest victim of Abedi’s attack was Saffie Rose Roussos (8) from near Preston. She had been to the concert with her mother, Lisa, and sister Ashlee who were both hospitalised. Her school, Tarleton community primary, described her as “a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word”.

