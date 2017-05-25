Manchester bombing: Eight in custody over terrorist attack

Two men have been arrested by counter-terror police in Greater Manchester in connection with Monday’s attack, bringing the number in UK custody to eight.

One of the men was detained following searches of an address in the Withington area of the city, while another was arrested in a part of Greater Manchester that was not disclosed.

A woman arrested in the Blackley area of Manchester on Wednesday has been released without charge.

The investigation into the Manchester Arena atrocity has continued apace as security agencies swooped on the suicide bomber’s suspected “network”.

On Wednesday, a series of raids were executed across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton, Warwickshire, while relatives of bomber Salman Abedi were detained in Libya.

Explosion

In the early hours of Thursday morning, counter-terror police carried out a controlled explosion at a property in the Moss Side area of Manchester, although no arrests were reported by police.

In the Libyan capital of Tripoli, security forces arrested the bomber’s father, Ramadan Abedi, as well as his younger brother, Hashem Abedi. Libyan officials said that Hashem knew about the planned attack.

Meanwhile, Theresa May will confront Donald Trump over the stream of leaks of crucial intelligence about the attack when she meets the US president at a Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday.

British officials were infuriated on Wednesday when the New York Times published forensic photographs of sophisticated bomb parts that UK authorities fear could complicate the expanding investigation into the lethal blast in which six further arrests have been made in the UK and two more in Libya.

It was the latest of a series of leaks to US journalists that appeared to come from inside the US intelligence community, passing on data that had been shared between the two countries as part of a long-standing security cooperation.

The images published by the US newspaper revealed that the device that killed 22 people used by Salman Abedi had been made with “forethought and care”, raising questions for investigators about how it had been constructed and by whom.

Network

Further arrests in Britain appear likely as security officials race to roll up the network around Abedi, who claimed the lives of 22 people in a suicide bombing at an Ariane Grande concert on Monday night, with dozens more wounded.

About 1,000 troops were also deployed on British streets to guard public buildings, freeing up armed officers so they could assist with the spreading investigation, the day after Ms May raised the UK’s terror threat level to critical.

Police said relatives of all those killed had been informed and specialist officers were supporting them. Some families issued statements describing their loss.

Relatives of Michelle Kiss, a mother of three from Lancashire, said she had been taken in the “most traumatic way imaginable”.“We hope to draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life to get through this extremely difficult time,” they said.

Meanwhile both Labour and the Conservatives indicated that campaigning in the general election is set to restart in earnest on Friday with some local campaigning starting on Wednesday, when Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn discussed with the prime minister the issue of when to return to the campaign trail. There will be a nationwide one-minute silence at 11am on Thursday.

Guardian Service and agencies