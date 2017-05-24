Manchester bomber 'likely' to have been working with others

The suicide bomber who attacked a Manchester concert was likely to have been working with other terrorists but was only known to the security services “up to a point“, the home secretary has said.

Amber Rudd said Salman Ramadan Abedi was known to the intelligence agencies but it was not yet known whether Islamic State directed the attack on Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people and injured 59.

“It seems likely, possible, that he wasn‘t doing this on his own,“ she said.

Three men have been arrested in south Manchester in connection with the concert bomb attack, Greater Manchester Police said

Speaking to broadcasters, Ms Rudd said she expected the presence of soldiers on the streets, in support of armed police, would be temporary, after a decision was taken to raise the threat level from severe to critical on Tuesday night. The higher level means an attack may be imminent.

Britain’s home secretary Amber Rudd arrives at Downing Street in central London on Wednesday. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty

She also expressed her displeasure at the leaking of information on the Manchester attack from US officials, saying it was “irritating“ and she had been clear that it must not happen again.

Theresa May was to chair another meeting of the government‘s emergency Cobra committee at 9.30am, after the joint terrorism analysis centre (JTAC) decided the threat level should be raised on Tuesday night.

Amid questions about whether there were enough armed officers to deal with incidents outside London, Ms Rudd said she believed the police and security services had the right legislation and resources to tackle the threat facing the UK.

“They have been given the support, training and investment needed to increase the number of armed police officers and that process is ongoing. This is a response to a particular situation. This calls for additional action, research and reassurance,“ she told BBC Radio 4‘s Today programme.

Armed officers patrol outside Greater Manchester police force’s headquarters in Manchester, UK. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

The government will also review the Prevent programme, which is aimed at stopping the radicalisation of youngsters in Muslim communities, many of whom view the scheme with suspicion.

Ms Rudd promised an “uplift” in the Prevent programme, but defended its effectiveness, saying it had stopped hundreds of children and young adults travelling abroad to fight for Islamic militant groups.

Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, said the emergency services had the right resources to deal with the attack on Tuesday, although there would be wider questions about funding at a later date.

Mr Burnham also criticised the Prevent programme, saying there was a danger of it “casting a cloud of suspicion over a whole community“ in a way that could damage rather than enhance relations with the police, as happened in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

But he agreed with Ms Rudd that the bomber was unlikely to have been acting alone.

“The nature of the attack would suggest that. It wasn‘t a very lone wolf attack,“ he told the same programme.

Ms May announced the decision to raise the threat level late on Tuesday night, and all election campaigning will be suspended for at least another day and possibly longer.

Ms Rudd dismissed the idea - circulating online - that the prime minister had increased the terror threat opportunistically in the middle of an election, as the decision was taken by the JTAC, an independent body.

This was also rejected by Labour‘s Shami Chakrabarti, the shadow attorney general, who said it was “not the moment for conspiracy theories“.

She told the BBC‘s Newsnight: “If anybody is, you know, feeling panicked about the timing of this, I would just urge them to be calm and united. I have colleagues who are great civil libertarians and human rights folk and privy counsellors and I think that it is possible to take this forward in a bipartisan way.“

Guardian