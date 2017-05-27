Manchester attack reveals a new terror
Society cannot address underlying grievances of home-grown terrorists like Salman Abedi
Charlotte Campbell, mother of Manchester Arena attack victim Olivia Campbell, and stepfather Paul Hodgson pay their respect in St Ann’s Square for the victims in central Manchester. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters
They do things their own way in Manchester – with their own mixture of warmth, wit and chippiness, even when it comes to grieving for the victims of a terrorist attack. The bombing at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people on Monday night.