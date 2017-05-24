Manchester attack: Police are investigating ‘network’

British police are investigating a network in their inquiry into the Manchester suicide bombing that killed 22 people on Monday, the head of Greater Manchester Police has said.

“I think it’s very clear that this is a network that we are investigating,” Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters on Wednesday.

“And as I’ve said, it continues at a pace. There’s extensive investigations going on and activity taking place across Greater Manchester as we speak.”

Mr Hokins also confirmed that an off-duty female police officer was among the victims of the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

The suicide bomber who attacked a concert at the arena was likely to have been working with other terrorists but was only known to the security services “up to a point”, the British home secretary said earlier on Wednesday.

Amber Rudd said Salman Ramadan Abedi was known to the intelligence agencies but it was not yet known whether Islamic State directed the attack, which killed 22 people and injured 59.

“It seems likely, possible, that he wasn’t doing this on his own,” she said.

Three men have been arrested in south Manchester in connection with the concert bomb attack, Greater Manchester Police said.

Armed police and officers clad in camouflage have raided a block of flats close to Manchester Piccadilly Station in connection with the arena attack.

Salman Abedi’s father said on Wednesday that his son is innocent, and has confirmed UK police have arrested his son, Ismail. He said that Salman visited Libya a month-and-a-half ago.

Speaking to broadcasters, Ms Rudd said she expected the presence of soldiers on the streets, in support of armed police, would be temporary, after a decision was taken to raise the threat level in Britain from severe to critical on Tuesday night. The higher level means an attack may be imminent.

Ms Rudd also expressed her displeasure at the leaking of information on the Manchester attack by US officials, saying it was “irritating” and that she had conveyed the government’s annoyance.

“The British police have been very clear that they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise. So it is irritating if it gets released from other sources and I have been very clear with our friends that should not happen again,” she said.

Scotland Yard said that, although there will be more armed police on the streets, both on foot and in vehicles, soldiers would take over guard duty at some buildings, under police command.

“The military will be working under the [Metropolitan Police Service] (MPS) command structure to provide static armed guarding at key locations. This will include Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, Embassies and the Palace of Westminster. This will free up armed officers to carry out patrols,” the police said.

Ms Rudd said up to 3,800 soldiers could be deployed on Britain’s streets.

An initial deployment of 984 had been ordered, first of all in London and then elsewhere.

Ms Rudd noted “the last time the threat level was raised to critical it lasted five days, and before that four days”.

She told the BBC: “This is not going to be a situation which we are going to move to and arrive at a new level of need for defence or support or protection. This is a temporary arrangement in order to respond to an exceptional event.”

French interior minister Gerard Collomb said British investigators had told French authorities Abedi had probably travelled to Syria as well.

Asked if he believed Abedi had the support of a network, Mr Collomb said: “That is not known yet, but perhaps. In any case, [he had] links with Daesh (Islamic State) that are proven.”

Emergency meeting

Theresa May was to chair another meeting of the government‘s emergency Cobra committee at 9.30am, after the joint terrorism analysis centre (JTAC) decided the threat level should be raised on Tuesday night.

Amid questions about whether there were enough armed officers to deal with incidents outside London, Ms Rudd said she believed the police and security services had the right legislation and resources to tackle the threat facing the UK.

“They have been given the support, training and investment needed to increase the number of armed police officers and that process is ongoing. This is a response to a particular situation. This calls for additional action, research and reassurance,“ she said.

The government will also review the Prevent programme, which is aimed at stopping the radicalisation of youngsters in Muslim communities, many of whom view the scheme with suspicion.

Ms Rudd promised an “uplift” in the Prevent programme, but defended its effectiveness, saying it had stopped hundreds of children and young adults travelling abroad to fight for Islamic militant groups.

Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, said the emergency services had the right resources to deal with the attack on Tuesday, although there would be wider questions about funding at a later date.

Mr Burnham also criticised the Prevent programme, saying there was a danger of it “casting a cloud of suspicion over a whole community” in a way that could damage rather than enhance relations with the police, as happened in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

But he agreed with Ms Rudd that the bomber was unlikely to have been acting alone.

“The nature of the attack would suggest that. It wasn’t a very lone wolf attack,“ he told the same programme.

Ms May announced the decision to raise the threat level late on Tuesday night, and all election campaigning will be suspended for at least another day and possibly longer.

Ms Rudd dismissed the idea - circulating online - that the prime minister had increased the terror threat opportunistically in the middle of an election, as the decision was taken by the JTAC, an independent body.

This was also rejected by Labour’s Shami Chakrabarti, the shadow attorney general, who said it was “not the moment for conspiracy theories“.

She told the BBC’s Newsnight: “If anybody is, you know, feeling panicked about the timing of this, I would just urge them to be calm and united. I have colleagues who are great civil libertarians and human rights folk and privy counsellors and I think that it is possible to take this forward in a bipartisan way.“

- Additional reporting Guardian, Reuters and PA