Manchester attack eye witnesses: ‘Just carnage everywhere’

Witnesses have described the scenes of horror which followed the explosion at Manchester Arena at the conclusion of the Ariana Grande concert

Andy Holey said he was blown “about 30ft” by a blast that shook the building as he waited to collect his wife and daughter at the end of a concert by US artist Ariana Grande.

Mr Holey said he later saw panicking families trying to find loved ones in the wake of the incident on Monday night.

He told BBC News: “It’s shocking what happened. Just carnage everywhere. There was a good 20 to 30 of them [victims]. Some were young kids, some were disabled people.”

Mr Holey said he helped emergency services treat the wounded who were “scattered” by a blast near a box office.

He said: “As I was waiting an explosion went off and it threw me through the first set of doors about 30ft to the next set of doors.

“When I got up and looked around there was about 30 people scattered everywhere, some of them looked dead, they might have been unconscious but there was a lot of fatalities.

“My first thing was to run in the stadium to try and find my wife and daughter. When I couldn’t find them I looked back outside and the police, fire and ambulance were there and I looked at some of the bodies trying to find my family.

“Luckily they weren’t there, I managed to find them outside the arena and got them back to the hotel.”

Majid Khan (22) said: “I and my sister, along with a lot of others . . . we were all exiting the venue when, around 10.40-10.5pm-ish, a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena.

“It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena, where the bang was heard from, suddenly came running towards us, as they were trying to exit Trinity Way, and that was blocked, so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could.”

Another fan told BBC Radio 5 Live:

“We were leaving our seats. We just got to the bottom of where the door is, and we heard a loud bang behind us. I looked around, and I saw a white flash and then a rising of smoke. After that it was a huge panic. People were trying to leave as quickly as possible.”

Another eyewitness said: “We heard a bang, and then it was absolutely hectic. It was unreal. It was like something out of a film. Everybody was charging through the doors and running out as fast as they can. When we got out, there was a couple of people covered in blood.”

Paula Robinson (48) said she was at the train station next to the arena with her husband when she felt the explosion and saw dozens of teenage girls screaming and running away from arena.

“We ran out”, Ms Robinson told Reuters. “It was literally seconds after the explosion. I got the teens to run with me.”

She took dozens of teenage girls to the nearby Holiday Inn Express hotel and tweeted out her phone number to worried parents, telling them to meet her there. She said her phone had not stopped ringing since her tweet.

“Parents were frantic running about trying to get to their children,” she said.

“There were of lots children at the Holiday Inn.”

