Manchester attack: Ariana Grande ‘broken’ as world leaders react

Singer Ariana Grande, whose concert at the Manchester Arena was targeted in an attack on Monday night, has joined other celebrities and politicians in expressing horror at the events.

Grande, who was not hurt in the blast, tweeted that she was “broken” by news of casualties.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 injured after an explosion in or around the foyer area that left thousands of people fleeing.

The rapper Nicki Minaj, a friend of Grande whose vocals are included on her reggae-pop song Side to Side, wrote: “My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the UK. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this.”

The New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde said: “Every musician feels sick & responsible tonight – shows should be safe for you. Truly a worst nightmare.”

Bruno Mars said: “No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don’t wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017 My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017 I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017 Heartbreaking news from Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured in this barbaric attack. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 23, 2017

Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pink also sent messages of support.

Political figures

The UK prime minister, Theresa May, will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday morning.

The home secretary, Amber Ruddm said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this barbaric act. The full details of exactly what happened are still emerging, but I am proud of the police and first responders who reacted to this tragic incident so swiftly.”

The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, said the news of the “barbaric attack” was “heartbreaking”.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that as a precaution state law enforcement would step up security and patrols.

The Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, said his citizens were “shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight”. Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, said he was “pained by the attack”.

Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, condemned the attack and said Japan stood side by side with the British people.

In a message to Theresa May, Abe said he was “deeply shocked” that “this appalling act of terrorism” had targeted young people while they were attending a concert.

Abe added: “On behalf of the government of Japan and the Japanese people, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and extend our sympathies to those who have been injured.”

Meanwhile CCTV, China’s state broadcaster, is reporting that Chinese president Xi Jinping has sent a message to the Queen expressing his “sincere condolences” to those killed and injured in the explosion in Manchester and to their families.

“The Chinese people are firmly standing together with the British people at this difficult time,” Xi told the Queen, according to a brief announcement by the channel.

