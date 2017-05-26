Manchester: armed police posted to weekend sporting events

Extra armed police will guard major sporting events this weekend after the military was drafted in to protect key locations.

Soldiers have been stationed at sites including Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament, freeing up additional armed officers to attend events such as the FA Cup Final.

The move comes after the UK threat level was raised to critical following the Manchester Arena suicide attack on Monday.

The strengthened security is designed to make London as “hostile an environment as possible to terrorists”.

Fans attending the football at Wembley Stadium and the Aviva Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham on Saturday face heightened security checks.

They have therefore been asked to arrive early to the London events.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Jon Williams said: “We are working closely with both the Football Association (FA) and Wembley to ensure this weekend’s iconic football matches pass off without incident.”

He added: “The focus is the safety and security of fans. Anyone coming to the FA Cup Final or the other play-off matches over the weekend will see an increase in police numbers in and around the stadium.

“This will include extra armed officers on foot patrol around the environs of the stadium, and the deployment of police armoured vehicles to support road closures.

“At Twickenham, rugby fans will see more armed officers on foot around the stadium.”

Mr Williams said operations will include both covert and discreet tactics which will extend post-match protection, and include the transport network.

“All of this is designed to make the policing approach unpredictable and to make London as hostile an environment as possible to terrorists,” he said.

Manchester is hosting the Great City Games and Great Manchester run this weekend, putting pressure on the local police force.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: “There are no military personnel patrolling Manchester but we are therefore able to receive additional armed policing support because of this plan.

“We are using this to help in our efforts enable the Manchester Games and Manchester 10k to go ahead.

“We are working with event organisers and Manchester City Council to review and enhance our safety and security.”

As well as military personnel, Ministry of Defence Police are also being used to support regional forces.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: “Kent Police is liaising with the Home Office to regularly assess the national threat levels and what that means for our county.

“Highly-visible firearms officers are already patrolling key locations in Kent as part of our current deployment and as a result of this ongoing work, additional police officer patrols have been arranged.”