Man charged with assaulting centenarian and stealing handbag

A man has been charged with robbing a 100-year-old woman who was making her way back from a prayer meeting in London, England.

Jawad Naser, (37), of Gladesmore Road in Tottenham was charged on Wednesday and will appear in custody at Highbury magistrates’ court on Thursday, Scotland Yard said.

Naser is alleged to have pushed frail centenarian Alexteen Roberts to the floor and stolen her handbag with £300 inside on August 23rd in Westcott Close – just half a mile away from where he lives.

Mrs Roberts, who turned 101 last week, has said the ordeal left her feeling afraid.

Grand-daughter Jacqueline McIntosh said the family now have to take shifts to be in the house with her as “being attacked like that changes things”.

