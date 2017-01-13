Lord Snowdon, ex-husband of late Princess Margaret, dies at 86
Society photographer never adjusted to life in the royal limelight, divorced after 18 years
Lord Snowdon with his then wife, Princess Margaret, who holds their newborn son Linley, and the Queen Mother on December 1st, 1961. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images
Lord Snowdon, the former husband of Queen Elizabeth’s late younger sister Princess Margaret, has died aged 86, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday.
“The queen has been informed,” a palace spokeswoman said.
A family spokesman said Lord Snowdon, who was born Antony Armstrong-Jones, had died peacefully at home.
Lord Snowdon had a long and successful career as a society photographer and married Margaret at Westminster Abbey in 1960. They had two children, but he had difficulty in adjusting from his previous bohemian lifestyle to the restrictions of public life.
The couple divorced in a glare of publicity in 1978, the first such royal split since the days of Henry VIII four centuries earlier.
A month later Lord Snowdon married divorcee Lucy Lindsay-Hogg, a television researcher.
He remained on good terms with his former wife and royal in-laws, taking many photographs for Buckingham Palace, but friends said he became a much happier man with the freedom to go where he pleased and say what he thought.
Of his talents behind the lens, Lord Snowdon once said: “One only became a photographer because one drew badly.”
Reuters