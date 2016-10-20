London tube station closed after suspicious item found on train

A controlled detonation has been carried out at a London tube station after a “suspicious” item was found on an underground train.

The item was discovered at North Greenwich station at 11am on Thursday and led to the station being evacuated. Counterterrorism investigators were called in.

The item was found on a train travelling eastbound on the Jubilee line.

In a statement police said Scotland Yard’s counterterrorism command was now investigating. Five hours after the item was discovered, the station remained closed.

A police statement said: “Shortly after 11am on Thursday, October 20th, the British Transport Police was called to North Greenwich underground station after train staff reported finding a suspicious item on a train travelling eastbound on the Jubilee line.

“Specialist officers from the Met and [British Transport Police] are in attendance and a controlled detonation has since taken place to ensure the item is safe.”

Counterterrorism

The statement added: “While we are keeping an open mind, the Met’s counterterrorism command is leading the investigation because it has the expertise to deal with incidents of this kind. British Transport Police is supporting them in their investigation.”

There was no service between Canary Wharf and Stratford due to the security alert and severe delays on the rest of the Jubilee line.

– (Guardian service)