London terror attack: who was Youssef Zaghba?

British police named the third of the attacker who killed seven people in a knife and van attack in London as Youssef Zaghba.

The 22-year-old was believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent and lived in east London. The other two attackers as Khuram Butt (27), a British national born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane (30), who had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, and had recently lived in Dublin.

Youssef Zaghba

Police said Zaghba had not been a subject of interest for them or for the MI5 domestic intelligence agency.

Zaghba’s mother lives in the northern Italian city of Bologna and he had broken off relations with his Moroccan father, the source said, confirming a report on the website of newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Corriere wrote that Zaghba was stopped at Bologna airport in 2016 when he was trying to fly to Syria via Turkey, and that Italian authorities had tipped off Britain about his movements.

He was born in the Moroccan city of Fez in 1995.

After a period living together in Morocco, Zaghba’s parents separated and the mother returned to Italy, Corriere wrote.

Zaghba visited her at her home near Bologna several times and in March 2016, after being stopped at Bologna airport, he was investigated for possible international terrorist activity but released, according to the newspaper.

However, Italy put him on a list of people considered “at risk,” and informed both British and Moroccan authorities of his movements, the paper said.

At the time of the attack he was working in a London restaurant and continued to have contacts with his mother in Italy, which he visited last year, Corriere wrote.

