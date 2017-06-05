London terror attack: The dead, missing and injured

A Canadian and a French citizen were among the seven people killed in the terrorist attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, it has been confirmed by their governments.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said: “I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed. We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery.

“Londoners and people across the United Kingdom have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London. This time will be no different.”

Christine Archibald

The Canadian victim was named by her family as Christine Archibald from Castlegar, British Columbia. In a statement, they said: “We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

“She lived this belief, working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.”

It also emerged that Archibald was with her fiance, Tyler Ferguson, when she died. His sister, Cassie Ferguson, told CBC News: “He is broken into a million pieces. He held her and watched her die in his arms.”

French victims

The French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, confirmed that a French man was among those killed. French media reported that seven people from France were injured, four of them critically, three women and one man, and that one person was still missing. Le Drian tweeted that he would be in London on Monday.

Vincent Le Berre, a French bar manager at a restaurant called Boro Bistro, near where the attack happened, described the incident to his mother, who gave details to the French paper Le Telegramme. He said he saw one client at the bar killed; he thought his colleague, named only as Alexandre, was seriously wounded. His mother said he had told her he had seen the attacker and “the hatred in his eyes”, but had managed to escape.

“My friend Alexandre did not have that chance,” he told his mother. Alexandre was reported in French media to be a 27-year-old barman from Brittany.

Christine Delcros, injured, and Xavier Thomas missing after the London Bridge attack. Photograph: Facebook

The missing French citizen was understood to be Xavier Thomas, who has not been seen since Saturday night. His girlfriend, Christine Delcros, was seriously injured. Her sister, Nathalie Cros Brohan, posted online that she was on her way to London to visit Christine in hospital. She made an appeal for anyone with news of Xavier Thomas to get in touch, adding: “We are terribly worried.”

Sebastian Belanger: missing. Photograph: Facebook

Sébastien Bélanger was reported missing by his girlfriend Gerda Bennet in a series of online posts. Bennett, a bartender at the Hoxton Seven, said her boyfriend had been at London Bridge with friends on Saturday night and had not been seen since.

Appealing for information, she said she had called his number repeatedly but had heard no news. “My heart is broken and I wish no-one in this world could feel what I feel now,” she wrote.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, spoke to the families of some of the French victims wounded in the attack on Sunday.

Ignacio Echeverría: missing after the London Bridge attack.

Ignacio Echeverría

Spanish authorities are trying to trace Ignacio Echeverría, a 39-year-old from Madrid who works for HSBC in London, who has not been seen since the attack on Saturday night.

He had apparently been skateboarding in a park with friends when he stopped to help a woman who had been injured in the atrocity. His family have put out an appeal on Facebook, but is still awaiting news. Spain’s interior minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, told the Cadena Ser radio station that Echeverría “could be among” those who were injured in the attack and who were still being treated in hospital.

Echeverría’s brother Joaquín, who is using Facebook to appeal for information, said the family had been asked for his fingerprints, adding: “That’s not a good sign.”

Sara Zelenak: missing after the London Bridge attack. Photograph: Facebook

Sara Zelenak

There are concerns for Australian Sara Zelenak (21), reportedly last seen running from the attack on London Bridge, where she became separated from friends. She works as a nanny, and has not been in contact with family or friends since, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported. The station said Australian consular staff in London were working with her friends to try to track her down.

James McMullan (32) who is believed to be one of victims who died in the London Bridge terror attack

James McMullan

Missing also is James McMullan (32), from Hackney, who has not been seen since he stepped out of the Barrowboy and Banker pub on Borough High Street for a cigarette five minutes before the attackers crashed their van directly outside.

His sister Melissa has posted an appeal for information about her “amazing and incredibly talented big brother” on social media. She told Southwark News he had been meeting up with school friends and had not been home or in contact since the attack. Friends had checked hospitals without success.

Police officers

Among the 48 injured were four police officers, including a British Transport Police (BTP) officer who confronted the terrorists with nothing more than a baton. Theresa May said many of the wounded sustained life-threatening injuries, while the NHS said at least 21 people were in a critical condition.

BTP chief constable, Paul Crowther, said he had visited his colleague in hospital and said he “showed enormous courage in the face of danger, as did many others who were at the scene and rushed to help”.

“Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station. For an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud.”

One of the Metropolitan police officers, a rugby player who was based in Southwark, was off duty and having a drink with friends. He was stabbed tackling one of the three attackers and is in a serious condition. The Met police commissioner, Cressida Dick, said: “My understanding is that, without hesitation, wearing his normal clothes, he dived in and tried to assist, and he I’m afraid was himself severely injured, but utterly heroic.”

A further two Met officers were hurt while on duty, one a plain clothes officer who received stitches to a head injury, and a uniformed officer who received an injury to his arm.

Man hit by police bullet

Mark Rowley, the Met police assistant commissioner, said a member of the public was shot as officers tried to neutralise the terrorists with an “unprecedented” level of gunfire. Speaking at a press conference, Rowley said the individual was being treated in hospital but he was not in a critical condition.

He said eight armed officers discharged about 50 bullets as they tried to stop the three knife-wielding attackers on Saturday night.

Dr Malik Ramadhan, a senior doctor at the Royal London hospital, told The Guardian the man was shot in the head but was expected to make a full recovery. “We had one gunshot wound. There’s a patient in this hospital who’s been shot in the head; a man. He’s absolutely not dying. Our expectation is that he will make a full recovery,” said Ramadhan, the divisional director for trauma at the hospital.

Daniel O’Neill (23)

The mother of one of the victims, 23-year-old Daniel O’Neill, has told of her son’s experiences. “He just stepped outside the bar for a second and a man ran up to him and said ‘This is for my family, this is for Islam’, and stuck a knife straight in him. He’s got a 7in scar going from his belly round to his back,” Elizabeth O’Neill told reporters outside King’s College hospital.

“The man ran away, Daniel headed back into the pub, there were shots fired, everybody was told to lie down, and then they were told to go downstairs in the bar. At this stage, Daniel’s friend had put a tourniquet on him and was holding pressure there. He was brought downstairs - parts of that he doesn’t remember - and then the police were there and brought him in their car to the hospital.”

O’Neill said her son could talk but was in shock. “These people say they are doing this in the name of God, which is an absolute joke. They are callous, they are barbaric and they are absolute cowards. We will carry on as normal,” she said.

London hospitals, including King’s College hospital, the Royal London and St Thomas’s confirmed they were among those treating the dozens of injured, though a number had now been discharged.

Geoff Ho

Geoff Ho, a Sunday Express journalist, was taken to intensive care after being stabbed in the throat when he tried to help a wounded bouncer. He was filmed being led away from the scene by a policeman, clutching his neck and with his shirt off.

According to the Mirror, he wrote on Facebook: “Don’t know whether it was stupid or noble to jump in and break up the fight outside the Southwark Tavern, but two a***s trying to do over the lone bouncer on the door isn’t happening on my watch.”

His friend Isabelle Oderberg tweeted: “We have found Geoff. He is in intensive care.” She told the Melbourne newspaper the Age: “He is actually a martial artist and I wouldn’t be surprised if he would have stood up and been counted because he’s just that type of person.”

Brett Freeman

Brett Freeman, from Dagenham, east London, was stabbed four times according to friend Darren Mole. Mole posted a picture of Freeman in his hospital bed.

Australian Candice Hedge: injured in the London Bridge attack.

Candice Hedge (31)

Kim del Toro, the mother of Candice Hedge from Australia who was named as one of those hurt in the attack, told Fairfax Media that her daughter had received emergency surgery at St Thomas’s hospital, but “she is going to be fine, thank goodness”.

The Brisbane Courier Mail said Hedge had finished her waiting shift at Elliot’s restaurant and was having a drink at the bar when a man came up behind her, grabbed her head and slashed at her throat.

Del Toro said Hedge had been at the bar with her boyfriend, Luke, when “he heard some commotion out the front and went out to see what was going on”.

“He saw some men with knives coming toward them, and he ran back inside to see where Candice was.”

She said he had been unable to find her, and the police had yelled for everyone to stay down. He had then seen his girlfriend running towards him, holding her bleeding neck.

Del Toro said her daughter had been able to make a Skype call on Sunday morning. “She couldn’t speak, but I got to see her and she gave me the thumbs up, so I knew that she was OK.”

Hedge also posted on Facebook to reassure friends, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. She wrote: “I’m doing OK. Still in hospital, but all in the clear. I really can’t talk. The f----- stabbed me in the neck. Don’t worry too much. I love you all.”

The Australian foreign minister, Julie Bishop, said on Monday the government believed three Australians had been caught up in the attacks.

Andrew Morrison

In a video posted on Reddit, Morrison, from Darwin, Australia, who had a blood-stained cloth wrapped around his neck, said he had been stabbed after leaving Belushi’s bar in London Bridge where he had been watching the Champions League final.

“All of a sudden this guy comes up with a knife … I push him off. I walk into a pub and say, ‘Someone help me, I’ve been stabbed,’” he said on the video.

Morrison’s sister Katrina told the NT News the family was just happy he was safe. “Yes, my brother was involved,” she said. “We’re currently sorting out his flight home.”

Oliver Dowling and Marie Bondeville

Oliver Dowling (32), from Christchurch, New Zealand, was recovering from four hours of surgery after being stabbed in the face, neck and stomach.

According to the New Zealand Herald, his sister Freddy posted on Facebook: “Doctors are very happy with how he’s come out the other side. A massive thank to the University of London Hospital for their tireless efforts in helping my brother out!!”

Mr Dowling’s girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured, she wrote, adding: “Marie has been in surgery at another hospital but unfortunately we haven’t been able to find out how she is due to not being immediate family.”

Other victims

A spokesman for Spain’s foreign ministry told the Associated Press that a Spanish man had been treated in hospital for wounds described as not serious.

Two German nationals were among the injured, according to Germany’s interior ministry.

Greek national Antonis Filis, who works in London, is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the kidney. Greece’s state news agency said Filis, who also sustained head injuries, had been with his girlfriend in Borough Market. “We are in open contact with doctors and they say he is out of danger,” his father, Giorgos, was quoted as saying. The 35-year-old has been identified as the grandson of a former mayor of Lamia, in central Greece.

Six women and eight men were taken to King’s College hospital in south London and one patient had since been discharged, a spokesman said. The Royal London hospital in east London was continuing to treat 12 people, Barts Health NHS trust said.

A spokeswoman for Guy’s and St Thomas’s NHS foundation trust said it had treated nine patients at St Thomas’s - six men and three women. Five had since been discharged and four - two men and two women - had been admitted.

A rest centre was set up London South Bank University where volunteers from the British Red Cross were helping those affected, Southwark council said.

The British Red Cross said: “Six volunteers are on hand to provide practical and emotional support to any residents displaced following last night’s attack.”

Guardian service