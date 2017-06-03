London terror attack: Six people killed; three suspects shot dead

Six people have been killed and more than 40 injured in what London police believe was a terrorist attack in the British capital.

Militants drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revellers on the street and in nearby bars.

Armed police rushed to the scene and shot dead the three male attackers in the Borough Market area near the bridge, as authorities urged Londoners on Twitter to “run, hide, tell” if they were caught up in the violence.

British prime minister Theresa May will hold and emergency Cobra meeting with cabinet minister and intelligence chiefs early on Sunday morning.

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism,” she said.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn thanked emergency services after the “brutal and shocking incidents reported in London”. London mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the “barbaric” and “horrific” attack as “deliberate and cowardly”.

The attacks come days ahead of the June 8th British general election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester.

The Conservative party said it would suspend national election campaigning.

London bridge bar now. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/0gWH9jhgdX — James Yates (@Yatesy17) June 3, 2017

This was scene as we left London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/4h0PxP3xL0 — Will Heaven (@WillHeaven) June 3, 2017

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. “Sadly, six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot by police,” Mark Rowley, Britain’s top anti-terrorism officer, said.

He said the three attackers had been wearing what looked like explosive vests that were later found to have been hoaxes. The BBC showed a photograph of two possible London attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body.

Hours after the attack the area remained sealed off and patrolled by armed police and counter-terrorism officers. Three major London hospitals were on lockdown to keep patients and staff safe.

A Reuters reporter said some time after the attack began that he had heard loud bangs near the Borough Market area, but these appeared to be controlled explosions by security services.

Streets around London Bridge and Borough Market, fashionable districts packed with bars and restaurants, would have been busy with people on a Saturday night out.

Witnesses described a white van careering into pedestrians near London Bridge and knocking over several people. “It looked like he was aiming for groups of people. I froze beacause I didn’t know what to do,” said Mark Roberts (53) a management consultant.

He saw at least six people on the ground after the van veered on and off the pavement. “It was horrendous,” he said.

A taxi driver told the BBC that three men got out of the van with long knives and “went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people.”

Witnesses said people ran into a bar to seek shelter. “People started running and screaming, and the van crashes into the railing behind. We went towards Borough Market and everyone went inside (the bar). Everyone in the bar started pushing people from the exits,” one witness who gave his name as Brian (32) said.

Another witness, who declined to be named, his white top covered in blood, described a scene of panic in the bar. “They hit the emergency alarm. There was a line of people going down to the emergency exit. And then people started screaming coming back up,” the 31-year-old said.

London’s Thames river police said it worked with the lifeboat rescue service to help evacuate people caught up in the attack, described by police as a terrorist incident.

US president Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer U.S. help to Britain. The White House said he had been briefed on the incidents by his national security team.

The incident bore similarities to a March attack on Westminster Bridge, west of London Bridge, in which a man killed five people after driving into a crowd of pedestrians before stabbing a police officer in the grounds of parliament.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an advance backed by a US-led coalition, sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to launch attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Similar attacks, in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris, have been carried out by militants over the past two years.