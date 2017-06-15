London fire: death toll rises to 17, more casualties expected

The death toll at Grenfell Tower has risen to 17, police in London said.

An unknown number of victims remain inside the fire-ravaged building and rescuers no longer expect to find any further survivors.

London fire commissioner Dany Cotton said on Thursday morning that firefighters had done a brief search of all 24 floors but were not yet able to make a thorough search of the tower block.

“On the upper floors, there are still some very small pockets of fire remaining. Due to the nature of the building at the moment, we are not sending firefighters in there, because it is not structurally safe for them to go right out to the edges of the building now,” she told the BBC.

At least 17 people died in the fire, which swept through the 24-storey block in west London early on Wednesday morning, trapping many residents on upper floors as smoke filled corridors and stairwells.

Firefighters and police continued to search through the debris to retrieve bodies on Thursday morning but it is feared nobody from the top three floors of the tower made it out alive.

Thorough search

“Our plan for today, along with structural surveyors and the local authority, I have got my urban search and rescue team who are coming down to make an assessment of the building, to look at ways we can sure up the building to enable ourselves and the police to carry on the search in the building,” Ms Cotton said.

“There are still a number of floors that will require a thorough search for us to make sure there are no further people involved in this fire. However we do anticipate that on some of upper floors there may still be people involved in there.”

The search and rescue operation continued amid rising outrage over reports that the company which managed the block for the local Conservative-run council had ignored warnings from residents about the building’s safety. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Labour MP David Lammy described the fire as an outrage and called for arrests to be made.

”This is the richest borough in our country treating its citizens in this way. We should call it what it is, it’s corporate manslaughter, that’s what it is and there should be arrests made, frankly,” he said.

Critically ill

Prime minister Theresa May arrived at the scene on Thursday. She was surrounded by firefighters.

Queen Elizabeth said in a message that her thoughts and prayers were with those families who had lost loved ones and with the many people still critically ill in hospital.

She also paid tribute to the bravery of firefighters who risked their lives to save others. “It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event,” the queen said.