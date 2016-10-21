London City Airport evacuated after ‘chemical incident’ reported

London City Airport has been evacuated after reports of a “chemical incident”, London Fire Brigade said.

A total of 26 people were treated at the airport after suffering from breathing difficulties and two were taken to hospital, the London Ambulance Service said.

The alarm was raised at 4.11pm on Friday and some 500 members of the public and staff were evacuated from the airport.

The fire brigade said the cause of the incident was not yet known.

“Three fire engines and a range of specialist appliances have been called to reports of a chemical incident at London City Airport this afternoon,” a fire brigade spokesman said.

“Around 500 members of the public and staff have been evacuated and there are reports of a number of passengers feeling unwell.”

All flights were suspended and several incoming planes from destinations such as Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Belfast City and Paris were diverted to other airports.

