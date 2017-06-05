London attacker lived in Ireland and got married here

One of the attackers who killed seven people and injured 48 near London Bridge on Saturday was a well-known supporter of a radical Islamist group who had been monitored by police.

Another of the three assailants who were shot dead by armed police during the attack lived for a time in Ireland, where he married his British wife. The cross-border inquiry is seeking to establish if he married her in Ireland for immigration reasons. A sham-marriage scam in Ireland uncovered in recent years found men who had been refused immigration status or whose marriage plans had been questioned in Britain sought to marry in Ireland as a “back door” to staying in the EU.

Police named two of the three attackers as Khuram Butt (27) a Pakistani-born British citizen and Rachid Redouane (30), both of whom lived in Barking, east London. Butt, who is believed to have been the ringleader, was known to the authorities as a supporter of the banned Islamist group Al-Muhajiroun.

He appeared last year in a Channel Four documentary, The Jihadis Next Door, about the rise of Islamist extremism in London. He was shown praying with a group of radical Muslims in Regent’s Park, in front of the black flag of Islam, which is used by Islamic State.

Assistant commissioner Mark Rowley, Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer, said on Monday that Butt was known to police and MI5 but that there had been no evidence that an attack was being planned and he was moved to the “lower echelons” of those under investigation.

“Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice,” Mr Rowley said. “Work is ongoing to understand more about them, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else.”

Unknown

Redouane’s wife was among those arrested in London as part of the investigation into Saturday night’s atrocity. All 12 people arrested were released without charge last night, Scotland Yard said.

Redouane was unknown to both the UK police and An Garda Síochána, but it is understood he lived in Rathmines, south Dublin, for a period while in Ireland and married in 2011 before leaving for London. He is believed to have returned to Dublin for a brief period last year but because he was neither investigated nor placed under surveillance in the UK or Ireland, the security services in both jurisdictions have yet to establish how and when he was radicalised.

A photograph of Redouane and information about him, including the dates his travel records suggested he had lived in Dublin, were sent to the Garda on Sunday morning, just hours after the attack in London.

Speaking in Chicago on Monday, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said Redouane had never been under surveillance in Ireland.

“As I pointed out in public and in the Dáil on a number of occasions, there are a small number of people in Ireland who are being monitored and observed in respect of radicalisation and matters relevant to that. In this case, these facts are being checked but my understanding is this individual was not a member of that small group.”

Work visas

Mr Kenny said that, under European Union treaties, all EU countries offer work visas to people from outside the EU who have a relationship with an EU citizen.

“The European Union treaties allow for very extensive issuing of visas for people who are non-nationals and non-European nationals who have a relationship with a European Union citizen. Ireland is one of those countries.”

Mr Kenny was asked if he was concerned about the impact of the development on the future of the Common Travel Area, which allows free movement between Ireland and Britain.

“Our Common Travel Area with Britain is one that has existed for 90 years, giving the right of travel, residency, business and to avail of social-welfare benefits, so these are issues that obviously will be reflected upon in the days to come,” he replied. “But the Common Travel Area is one that we expect to be able to hold on to for so many different reasons on a bilateral basis with the UK.”