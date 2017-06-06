London attack: what we know about the attackers

This is what we know about the terrorists who carried out the deadly London Bridge attack on Saturday night.

Khuram Shazad Butt

The 27-year-old British citizen, who was born in Pakistan, was known to the police and MI5 and was the subject of an investigation in 2015.

He is alleged to have been an associate of the hate preacher Anjem Choudary and appeared in a 2016 Channel 4 documentary about British Islamic extremists, The Jihadis Next Door.

The former London Underground worker was once thrown out of a mosque for interrupting an imam’s sermon and verbally attacked an anti-extremism campaigner.

Mohammed Shafiq, chief executive of the Ramadhan Foundation, said Butt called him a “Murtad” — traitor in Arabic — when he confronted Choudary about his support of terrorism days after the murder of Lee Rigby in 2013.

The Jabir Bin Zayid Islamic Centre, where Butt occasionally worshipped, said that “some years ago after interrupting a Friday sermon he was asked to leave the mosque”.

Residents at a block of flats in Barking — where a number of arrests were made on Sunday — said they recognised the attacker and that he had lived in the area for around three years.

He was known locally as “Abs/z” and was identified by neighbours as the terrorist in a photo, which showed him crumpled on the ground after being shot by armed police.

Butt was father to a toddler and baby and a keen gym-goer and weightlifter, neighbours said.

Transport for London confirmed he worked for London Underground as a trainee customer services assistant for six months before leaving in October 2016.

Butt was reported to anti-terror police over fears he was attempting to radicalise schoolchildren, according to reports.

Housewife Erica Gasparri (42), told The Times of London she had reported the suspect to police last year after challenging him in a park near a school.

A friend told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the friend said he was never arrested.

One acquaintance, who said the man was a “wonderful guy”, recalled the man playing football in the park with him and his children.

Police said he had appeared on the radar of security services but was in “the lower echelons of our investigative work”.

A neighbour, Ken Chigbo, claimed the attacker, wearing the same Arsenal shirt, had come to ask him about hiring a van hours before the atrocity.

He told Sky News: “He said to me, ‘Oh, where did you get your van, Ken? How much is it, is it possible to get in automatic?’ — all these specific questions about the van, which obviously now makes sense in my head.

“At the time I didn’t think anything of it.”

Rachid Redouane

Redouane (30) who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan, also lived in Barking, east London.

He also went by the name Rachid Elkhdar, claiming to be six years younger.

Security sources in Ireland confirmed the terrorist married a British woman in Dublin in 2012 and lived in Rathmines, Dublin.

It is not clear when he came to the Republic or how long he stayed but it is believed he used Irish jurisdiction to get a European Union permit, which allowed him to be in the UK.

Redouane left Ireland after the wedding and may have travelled to Morocco before settling in the UK.

He returned to Ireland again in 2015, again for an unknown length of time, but Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he was not one of a small number of radicals under surveillance.

An source described the killer as having “extensive immigration history related to the UK”.

The first clue to his background came when authorities found an Irish identity card on the body of one of the suspects.

The Mirror said Redouane, reportedly a former pastry chef, had a one-year-old daughter with his former wife.

The third terrorist has not yet been named, and inquiries are ongoing to confirm his identity.