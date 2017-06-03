London attack: Van drives into crowds as people stabbed in bars

The UK was the victim of a terror attack on Saturday night after a van ploughed into crowds on London Bridge and attackers stabbed people in the British capital.

Up to seven people are reported dead and two attackers were killed by armed police, according to unconfirmed reports.

One report said five people were in the van that drove into pedestrians and those attackers, wielding knives, then targeted people in pubs and restaurants in Borough Market.

Witnesses Alex Shellum was in The Mudlark pub, close to London Bridge, at around 10pm when a woman in her early 20s “staggered into the pub”.

“She was bleeding heavily from the neck and from her mouth,” he told BBC News. “It appeared to myself and to my friends that her throat had been cut. People went to her aid.”

He said the pub was then closed and armed police told them to leave the area. He said: “I could see on my left a further individual was having CPR performed on them by the emergency services.”

Barman Alex Martinez was forced to take shelter in a bin when a knifeman stormed the Borough restaurant in which he worked. He said: “I remember that I was working behind the bar and one man entered into my restaurant and that’s it — I remember about the third table, second one, next to the door, a man dropped everything and ran out. “I just tried to be safe, I jumped down behind a big wall, now I feel my pain in my arm, I feel pain. I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening.

“The man started screaming and dropping everything on the floor, the plates, the cutlery, the bottle, everything, he dropped it.”

British police said shortly before 00:25 that the incidents at London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market area on Saturday had been declared as terrorist incidents.

London bridge bar now. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/0gWH9jhgdX — James Yates (@Yatesy17) June 3, 2017

This was scene as we left London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/4h0PxP3xL0 — Will Heaven (@WillHeaven) June 3, 2017

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Videos posted on social media and witnesses told media outlets that police burst into pubs shouting at people to flee the area. British prime minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the UK's Cobra crisis group later on Sunday.

Police respond to an incident in London. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

People leave the area with their hands up after the incident near London Bridge Photograph: Neil Hall/Reuters

Earlier the Met said that at 10.08pm officers responded to reports of “a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge”

“Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3

“Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3”

The incident comes days ahead of the UK general election and only weeks after a terrorist attack at a Manchester concert killed 22 people.

Reports suggest a white van knocked over many pedestrians causing many casualties on the bridge which would have been crowded on a Saturday night. A witness told the Reuters news agency she saw three people with what appeared to be throats cut on the bridge.

Managing Editor of Spectator Magazine was near the London Bridge incident and Tweeted: “What I saw: injured pedestrians, first responders, armed police, people running north. What I heard of: stabbings, injured. #LondonBridge”.

A taxi driver called Chris said he saw men armed with foot-long knives after a van drove on to the pavement. He told LBC radio station: “I didn’t see the van mount the kerb, but I saw everything else.

“A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps. It knocked loads of people down.

“Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random. I saw a young girl stabbed in the chest.”

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter at the bridge when the incident happened, said a van had swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians. “A white van driver came speeding — probably about 50mph — veered of the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement,” she told BBC News. “He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind. I’d say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment.“

Police were treating injured people and carrying them away at the end of Thrale Street. Members of the public were told by police to “run as fast as they could” westbound. Nick Archer, who was in the London Bridge area, told Sky News: “We came out (of a bar) on to the road and looked and looked to my left and there as a guy, I thought he was just drinking but he was lying on the floor. “And then a couple of seconds later, about three police vans flew past.

“He looked in a bad way.”

Another witness, Tony Murphy, who described himself as ex-military, told the news channel he had heard “significant” and “rapid” gunfire.

Armed police rushed to an incident but police gave no further details. A Reuters reporter near the scene said she saw 10 police cars rushing towards London Bridge.

On May 22nd, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester. The Manchester bombing was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on London transport networks.