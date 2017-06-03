Live: London incidents are terrorism, say police

British police have said incidents at London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market area on Saturday had been declared as terrorist incidents.

More than one person was killed at London Bridge, the BBC has reported, citing police at the scene. “We have been told by police there has been more than one fatality in the incident at London Bridge,” the BBC said.

Armed police flooded central London after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and a number of people were stabbed at Borough Market nearby. Videos posted on social media and witnesses told media outlets that police burst into pubs shouting at people to flee the area. British prime minister Theresa May said it was being treated as a “potential act of terrorism”.

Counter-terrorism special forces at London Bridge. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty

Police respond to an incident in London. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

In a series of Tweets, the Metropolitan Police said "at 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents."

Earlier the Met said that at 10.08pm officers responded to reports of “a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge”

“Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3

“Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3”

London bridge bar now. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/0gWH9jhgdX — James Yates (@Yatesy17) June 3, 2017

This was scene as we left London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/4h0PxP3xL0 — Will Heaven (@WillHeaven) June 3, 2017

The incident comes days ahead of the UK general election and only weeks after a terrorist attack at a Manchester concert killed 22 people.

Reports suggest a white van knocked over many pedestrians causing many casualties on the bridge which would have been crowded on a Saturday night. A witness told the Reuters news agency she saw three people with what appeared to be throats cut on the bridge, but there has been no confirmation of this.

Managing Editor of Spectator Magazine was near the London Bridge incident and Tweeted: “What I saw: injured pedestrians, first responders, armed police, people running north. What I heard of: stabbings, injured. #LondonBridge”.

A taxi driver called Chris said he saw men armed with foot-long knives after a van drove on to the pavement. He told LBC radio station: “I didn’t see the van mount the kerb, but I saw everything else.

“A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps. It knocked loads of people down.

“Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random. I saw a young girl stabbed in the chest.”

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter at the bridge when the incident happened, said a van had swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians. “A white van driver came speeding — probably about 50mph — veered of the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement,” she told BBC News. “He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind. I’d say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment.“

Police were treating injured people and carrying them away at the end of Thrale Street. Members of the public were told by police to “run as fast as they could” westbound. Nick Archer, who was in the London Bridge area, told Sky News: “We came out (of a bar) on to the road and looked and looked to my left and there as a guy, I thought he was just drinking but he was lying on the floor. “And then a couple of seconds later, about three police vans flew past.

“He looked in a bad way.”

Another witness, Tony Murphy, who described himself as ex-military, told the news channel he had heard “significant” and “rapid” gunfire.

Armed police rushed to an incident but police gave no further details. A Reuters reporter near the scene said she saw 10 police cars rushing towards London Bridge.

On May 22nd, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester. The Manchester bombing was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on London transport networks.