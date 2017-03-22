Live: Knifeman shot dead by police in ‘terrorist incident’ at House of Commons

At least two people have died after a man mowed down pedestrians outside the Houses of Parliament and stabbed a policeman before being shot dead by armed officers.

Scotland Yard said the attack in Westminster was being treated “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise”.

The attacker mowed down several pedestrians as he drove a grey Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge before crashing it into railings then running through the gates of the Palace of Westminster and stabbing the officer.

Eyewitnesses said he was shot at least three times by police as he approached a second officer clutching his knife.

Colleen Anderson, a junior doctor at St Thomas’ hospital, said a woman was killed as the attacker drove across Westminster Bridge. She also said she treated a police officer in his 30s with a head injury who had been take to King’s College hospital.

A number of injured people were seen lying injured on Westminster Bridge near parliament. Photographs showed people lying on the ground, bleeding heavily.

The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident. MPs were told to wait in the Commons chamber when the sitting was suspended.

A Downing Street source declined to say where Theresa May had been during the attack, but said she had not been involved. She was later seen being driven away from Westminster in a silver Jaguar.

Man in black

Eyewitness Rick Longley described the attack.

“We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out.

“They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben.

“A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman. “I have never seen anything like that. I just can’t believe what I just saw.”

Witness Quentin Letts said he saw a man in black attack a police officer outside Parliament before being shot two or three times as he tried to storm into the House of Commons.

“I saw a thick-set man in black clothes come through the gates into New Palace Yard, just below Big Ben,” he told the BBC. “He had something in his hand, it looked like a stick of some sort, and he was challenged by a couple of policemen in yellow jackets.

“And one of the yellow-jacketed policemen fell down and we could see the man in black moving his arm in a way that suggested he was stabbing or striking the yellow-jacketed policeman.”

The other officer ran to get help and the man in black ran about 15 metres towards the entrance, he said.

“As this attacker was running towards the entrance two plain-clothed guys with guns shouted at him what sounded like a warning, he ignored it and they shot two or three times and he fell.”

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017

Stabbed

Parliament Square was closed to traffic. The Westminster Underground station has been shut. The London Eye tourist attraction, just across the Thames from Parliament, said it was on lockdown following the attack. A spokesman said: “At present we are holding all of our guests within our attractions as per tried and tested security procedures.”

Alan Parry, of Sky Sports News, was at Westminster for a meeting when he heard “an almighty crash” when he was just outside the underground station. He could see what he thought was a 4x4 vehicle on the other side of the road which had crashed into some railings.

He told Sky News: “There was smoke coming this vehicle. I walked on a few paces further and saw what I assumed to be either a pedestrian or a cyclist who had clearly been hit and wasn’t moving, although he did then gently move.

“The guy who I assumed was the driver of this 4x4 got out of the car and suddenly sprinted away from the scene - that was followed by four of what sounded much like gunshots.

“All of a sudden all hell was let loose. Police descended everywhere and the whole area was locked down.”

Watching the incident unfold from the press gallery inside the Houses of Parliament, George Eaton the political editor of the New Statesman told Sky News: “I saw a large crowd fleeing the attacker who appeared to be carrying a knife, fleeing him from close to the Tube station.

“He then entered the gates of Parliament and charged at officers. We now know that one of them was sadly stabbed. He was then very swiftly shot by armed police.”

Stampede

Other witnesses described seeing a middle-aged man carrying a knife and running. Jayne Wilkinson said: “We were taking photos of Big Ben and we saw all the people running towards us, and then there was an Asian guy in about his 40s carrying a knife about seven or eight inches long.

“And then there were three shots fired, and then we crossed the road and looked over. The man was on the floor with blood.

“He had a lightweight jacket on, dark trousers and a shirt.

“He was running through those gates, towards Parliament, and the police were chasing him.”

Her partner David Turner added: “There was a stampede of people running out.

“You saw the people and you thought ‘what the hell is going on’.”

Witness Richard Tice said he “counted between eight and 10 prostrate figures on the ground” after he came out of Westminster underground station and moved on to Westminster Bridge.

He told Sky News: “My understanding from someone who was standing next to me was that a car had driven along the whole pavement knocking people over and that is why there were many injuries.”

After the incident, Radoslaw Sikorski posted a video to Twitter purporting to show people lying injured in the road on Westminster Bridge. Mr Sikorski, a senior fellow at Harvard’s Centre for European Studies, wrote: “A car on

Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people.”

Minutes after the incident, an emergency services helicopter landed in Parliament Square, as sirens were heard outside.

Air ambulance medics came from the helicopter to assist the casualties. Two people lay on the ground in the yard. One of them appeared to have had clothes removed as emergency workers attempted to resuscitate the pair.

Running for their lives

Dennis Burns, who was just entering Parliament for a meeting when the security alert happened, told the Press Association: “As I was coming through the doors at Portcullis House, a policeman grabbed someone who was coming in and threw him out.

“As we were coming though the glass doors I was told by one security guard to get out while another one told me to get in.

“As I walked in I heard a security guard get a radio message saying ‘a policeman has been stabbed’.

“Then I walked in as police officers and security start rushing out of the front doors on to the street.

“When I got inside I was wondering what the hell was going on and I saw dozens of panicked people running down the street. The first stream was around 30 people and the second stream was 70 people.

“It looked like they were running for their lives.”

Terror alert

The incident took place on the first anniversary of attacks on Brussels in Belgium. Britain is on its second-highest alert level of “severe” meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

In May 2013, two British Islamists stabbed to death soldier Lee Rigby on a street in southeast London.

In July 2005, four British Islamists killed 52 commuters and themselves in suicide bombings on the British capital’s transport system in what was London’s worst peacetime attack.

* The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Dublin said it was aware of an incident in central London and is monitoring developments closely through the Irish Embassy in

London. Anyone with serious concerns may contact the Department of Foreign Affairs Consular Assistance Unit on 01-4082527 or, for those in

London, the Consular Unit of the Irish Embassy on +44 207 2352171