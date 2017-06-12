Leo Varadkar: Tories should not become too close to NI parties

Taoiseach-in-waiting Leo Varadkar has said the British government should not become too close to any party in Northern Ireland.

Talks resumend on forming a Stormont powersharing agreement on Monday after they were suspended for the British general election.

Mr Varadkar was responding to a possible coalition between the Democratic Unionist Party and the Conservative Party. Taoiseach Enda Kenny said such an agreement will challenge the Belfast Agreement between both countries.

Speaking in Dublin this morning Mr Varadkar stressed the importance of Governments in Dublin and in London being aware of their obligations under the Belfast Agreement.

The Minister for Social Protection, who is to be elected Taoiseach on Wednesday, said he would emphasise this point when he had an opportunity to speak to Theresa May.

Mr Varadkar said: “Our role as Governments here in Dublin and in London is to act as co-guarantors and not to be close to any particular party, whether it is a nationalist or republican party or whether it is a unionist party.

“That is something I will emphasise in any conversation I have with prime minister May.”

Mr Varadkar also said the election results offered an opportunity to soften Brexit. The Minister said more heed would now be paid to Ireland’s insistence that there be no economic border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Direct rule

Earlier, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire said the North faces direct rule from Westminster if the Stormont parties cannot reach a powersharing agreement by June 29th.

Talks to restore powersharing in the North resumed on Monday amid uncertainty over the impact of the anticipated Democratic Unionist/Conservative parliamentary deal.

The faltering negotiations were paused over the general election campaign.

With Northern Ireland having been without a powersharing executive since March and without a first and deputy first minister since January, a new three-week process to salvage devolution is starting in Belfast.

But a major question mark now hangs over the talks as a result of developments at Westminster.

Political rivals of the DUP are adamant the government can no longer cast itself as a neutral facilitator in the process, given Theresa May’s intent to form a minority government with the help of a confidence and supply deal with the unionist party.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said that any deal between the DUP and “the English Tories” would not be good for the people of Northern Ireland.

A number of deadlines to reach an agreement have already fallen by the wayside since March’s snap Assembly poll, which was triggered by the implosion of the last DUP/Sinn Fein-led administration over a dispute about a botched green energy scheme.

Devolution

Devolution in Northern Ireland is based on the template laid out in the 1998 Belfast Agreement which commits the UK government to demonstrate “rigorous impartiality” when dealing with competing political views in the region.

In light of events at Westminster, Taoiseach Enda Kenny called Ms May on Sunday to warn her that the settlement has to be protected.

Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance have all made clear they will not accept reappointed Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire as a talks facilitator.

The dispute has prompted renewed calls for an independent mediator from outside the UK and Ireland to be appointed.

On Sunday night, Mr Brokenshire insisted the Government remained committed to the principles of the Good Friday Agreement and to governing in the interests of all the people of the region.

He also warned that the latest deadline for agreement – June 29th – was “final and immovable”.

Mr Brokenshire made clear the reintroduction of direct rule from Westminster is on the cards if an agreement does not materialise by that date.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan, who will take part in the opening exchanges at Stormont on Monday, said: “It is now more important than ever that we have effective devolved government in Northern Ireland, especially with Brexit negotiations due to begin shortly.”

Additional coverage: PA