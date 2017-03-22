Knifeman reportedly shot by police at House of Commons

A knife-wielding assailant who stabbed a policeman inside the perimeter of Britain’s parliament has reportedly been shot by police,

There was a major security alert at the Palace of Westminster in London after a man apparently carrying a knife charged through the gates into the front yard of the parliamentary compound.

After the incident, two people were seen to be lying within Old Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall.

Meanwhile, a number of injured people were seen lying injured on Westminster Bridge near parliament. It is understood a car hit a number of people near the bridge.

Pictures emerged of a car having crashed into the railings of Parliament at the end of Westminster Bridge.

The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident. MPs were told to wait in the Commons chamber when the sitting was suspended.

Stabbed

Commons Leader David Lidington later told MPs a “police officer has been stabbed” and the “alleged assailant was shot by armed police” following a “serious” incident within the parliamentary estate.

“What I am able to say to the House is there has been a serious incident within the estate.

“It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police.

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017

“An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties. “There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster but I hope colleagues on all sides will appreciate that it’d be wrong of me to go into further details until we have confirmation from the police and from the House security authorities about what is going on.”

Police said they were called to a firearms incident on the bridge. “We were called at approx 2:40 pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene,” the Metropolitan police said on Twitter.

Minutes after the incident, an emergency services helicopter landed in Parliament Square, as sirens were heard outside.

Air ambulance medics came from the helicopter to assist the casualties. Two people lay on the ground in the yard. One of them appeared to have had clothes removed as emergency workers attempted to resuscitate the pair.

Parliament Square was closed to traffic. The Westminster Underground station has been shut.

Evacuated

A Downing Street source declined to say where Theresa May had been during the attack, but said she had not been involved. She was later seen being driven away from Westminster in a silver Jaguar.

Press Association reporter Laura Harding, who was in Westminster at the time of the incident, said: “Everyone has been evacuated into Central Lobby, including a group of schoolchildren and kitchen staff.

“Around 15 schoolchildren aged around 10, with armed police coming through the lobby now.

“The children are really calm, the teachers are comforting them.

“Everyone is standing around on their phones.

“There are also a bunch of young people from the Hammersmith Boxing Club in their tracksuits and the British Lionhearts boxing group.”

Dennis Burns, who was just entering Parliament for a meeting when the security alert happened, told the Press Association: “As I was coming through the doors at Portcullis House, a policeman grabbed someone who was coming in and threw him out.

“As we were coming though the glass doors I was told by one security guard to get out while another one told me to get in.

“As I walked in I heard a security guard get a radio message saying ‘a policeman has been stabbed’.

“Then I walked in as police officers and security start rushing out of the front doors on to the street.

“When I got inside I was wondering what the hell was going on and I saw dozens of panicked people running down the street. The first stream was around 30 people and the second stream was 70 people.

“It looked like they were running for their lives.”