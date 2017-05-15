Kelvin MacKenzie sacked by The Sun over Barkley column

Columnist Kelvin MacKenzie has had his contract with the Sun newspaper “terminated by mutual consent” following criticism over an opinion piece in which he compared the Everton footballer Ross Barkley to a gorilla, News UK said.

The Sun published a story headlined “Ross Barkley: Sun Apology”, after the April 14th opinion piece in the paper sparked outrage, and MacKenzie was suspended.

Alongside the column, which made disparaging remarks about the star, was a photograph of a gorilla’s eyes below a close-up of the eyes of Barkley, whose grandfather was born in Nigeria.

Agencies