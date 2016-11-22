Jo Cox murder trial: Thomas Mair opts not to give evidence

Thomas Mair, who is accused of murdering the British Labour MP Jo Cox, has opted not to give evidence in his defence at the Old Bailey in London.

The jury was told that Mr Mair had declined to appear as a witness in the trial. Simon Russell Flint QC said the defence would offer no other evidence.

Judge Mr Justice Wilkie asked Mr Mair’s defence team: “Have you advised your client that this is his opportunity to give evidence, and if he declines to do so then the jury may draw such inferences as they feel to be appropriate from his silence?”

Mr Mair is accused of killing Cox on June 16th in Birstall, West Yorkshire, a market town in her Batley and Spen constituency. She was on her way to a meeting with voters, and had been due to attend an event to raise support for the campaign to remain in the EU, a week ahead of the referendum.

She was shot twice in the head and once in the chest, and stabbed 15 times. Mr Mair (53), an unemployed gardener from Birstall, is charged with her murder and the grievous bodily harm of Bernard Carter-Kenny, a pensioner who was stabbed in the stomach after going to the MP’s aid.

Further charges

He is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence, and possession of a dagger. The court has heard that the attack was captured on CCTV.

The court has heard that Mr Mair remained completely silent during 3½ hours of police interviews, the day after Cox was killed. “He didn’t answer any questions, and simply remained silent,” said DC Roger Williams, in a statement read to the jury.

He declined to enter pleas when he appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing last month. As a result, not-guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.

The Old Bailey also heard from DS Andrew Cass, who was at Westminster magistrates court on June 18th, when Mr Mair first appeared accused of Cox’s murder.

He told jurors that when asked to confirm his name, Mr Mair replied: “Death to traitors. Freedom for Britain.”

“He was asked again and repeated the same words again,” said the officer.

The case continues.

