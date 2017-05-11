Jeremy Corbyn’s car runs over BBC cameraman’s foot

A car carrying British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ran over the foot of a BBC cameraman on Thursday, while on its way to a party policy meeting ahead of the UK’s June 8th election.

Television footage of the incident showed cameraman Giles Wooltorton filming as the car approached an entrance.

“My foot. You’ve run over my foot,” the cameraman cried out, as he fell to the ground.

Fellow journalists, including BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, attended to Mr Wooltorton until medics arrived.

He was later taken by ambulance to a London hospital, according to a Reuters photographer.

“He has been taken to hospital for assessment and treatment,” the BBC said in a statement.

“At the moment, the BBC are focusing on their duty of care, making sure that he is ok.”

Investigation

A Labour spokesman declined immediate comment. British police said one of their vehicles had been involved in the incident and that it would be investigated.

Corbyn, whose party trails prime minister Theresa May’s Conservatives by about 15-20 percentage points in opinion polls, was also grappling on Thursday with a leak of his draft manifesto to several newspapers.

According to the leaked manifesto, Labour will promise to renationalise rail and mail services and take some of the energy sector into public hands.

Reuters