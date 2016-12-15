Irish woman and son found dead in west London house

The bodies of an Irish woman woman and her seven-year-old son have been discovered after police forced their way into a house in London.

Officers were called to a house in The Fairway, Ruislip, west London, at around 10.50am on Wednesday over welfare concerns.

The bodies of Ms Higgins, a 37-year-old nurse, and the boy were discovered inside, the Metropolitan Police said.

The future looks very 🌪 — Sinead Higgins (@Sineadhiggy) December 9, 2016

Formal identification is yet to take place but police believe the deceased are Sinéad Higgins and Oisín O’Driscoll and that their deaths did not involve a third party. It is understood that Ms Higgins is originally from Westport, Co Mayo.

Detective inspector Dave Bolton, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “The investigation is at a very early stage but inquiries so far lead us to believe there is a likelihood that the tragic events that led to the deaths do not involve a third party.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information to come and speak with us.”

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at Fulham mortuary on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the DFA had not yet been asked to provide consular assistance but remained available to do so.