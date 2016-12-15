Irish woman and son found dead in west London house
Sinéad Higgins and Oisín O’Driscoll believed to be from Westport
Sinéad Higgins. Photograph via Twitter.
The bodies of the woman and boy were found in a house in Ruslip, west London. Photograph: Google
The bodies of an Irish woman woman and her seven-year-old son have been discovered after police forced their way into a house in London.
Officers were called to a house in The Fairway, Ruislip, west London, at around 10.50am on Wednesday over welfare concerns.
The bodies of Ms Higgins, a 37-year-old nurse, and the boy were discovered inside, the Metropolitan Police said.
The future looks very 🌪— Sinead Higgins (@Sineadhiggy) December 9, 2016
Formal identification is yet to take place but police believe the deceased are Sinéad Higgins and Oisín O’Driscoll and that their deaths did not involve a third party. It is understood that Ms Higgins is originally from Westport, Co Mayo.
Detective inspector Dave Bolton, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “The investigation is at a very early stage but inquiries so far lead us to believe there is a likelihood that the tragic events that led to the deaths do not involve a third party.
“We are appealing to anyone who has any information to come and speak with us.”
A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at Fulham mortuary on Friday.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the DFA had not yet been asked to provide consular assistance but remained available to do so.