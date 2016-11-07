Irish in UK will be protected after Brexit, Davis says

Irish citizens are expected to have their special status in the UK protected post-Brexit, according to David Davis.

The Tory Brexit secretary told MPs on Monday that he believes there will be no change to what is enshrined in law in the Ireland Act, 1949.

This legislation established the special status in which the Republic of Ireland is regarded as “not a foreign country” for the purpose of UK laws.

Speaking in the House of Commons, SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes told Mr Davis: “My constituents share an issue, share a concern already brought to the floor of this house by myself and also [the SDLP’s Mark Durkan] about the relationship with our closest neighbour and with our Border with the sovereign nation of Ireland, in which the Ireland Act, 1949 . . . they talk about the common travel area but there’s no answer to this question yet.

“Would you, here on the floor of the house, say here and now that there will be no change to the rights of Irish citizens as dictated by the Ireland Act, amended in 1949?”

Mr Davis replied: “It’s a very specific question and forgive me if I did not answer it before because I intend to.

“I will write to you in detail but I think the answer is there will be no change.

“The aim, as I said to you before, is that the common travel area rights - including the rights to vote, the rights to work and so on, both ways - will continue, but I will come back to you about the detail.”

Article 50

Earlier on Monday, Sky News reported that the British government is preparing legislation to trigger the procedure to leave the EU, as British prime minister Theresa May said she is confident of overturning a court decision that may delay Brexit.

Ms May’s plans to start the formal divorce procedure from the EU by the end of March were dealt a blow last week when England’s High Court ruled that her government must seek parliamentary approval for triggering Article 50.

Ms May wants government, not parliament, to shape Britain’s approach to leaving the EU and has said she will appeal the ruling in Britain’s highest court - a stance her ministers and aides stuck to on Monday.

Sky News quoted sources as saying the government was preparing a Bill that will have to be considered in both houses of parliament, in what could be a lengthy process and potentially delay Ms May’s timetable for leaving the EU.

Ms May’s spokesman told reporters that the government was focused on winning its appeal to the Supreme Court next month and meeting the March deadline - an argument repeated by Mr Davis.

Mr Davis also told the rowdy session in parliament on Monday that the court’s decision may not come until January.

