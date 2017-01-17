Ireland still has questions after Theresa May’s Brexit speech

The good news for the Irish Government in Theresa May’s Brexit speech on Tuesday was that the maintenance of the Common Travel Area (CTA) between Ireland and Britain - one of the Government’s chief concerns - was explicitly identified by the British prime minister as one of her priorities in the UK’s forthcoming negotiations to leave the EU.

The less encouraging news is that it is one of 12 priorities for the UK in the talks with the bloc.

So while it is clear that the CTA is important to the British, it is less clear exactly how important it is.

The maintenance of the CTA was listed as priority number four by Ms May in the speech - but does that mean it is more or less of a priority than the other 11?

Ms May summarised her priorities as: “Certainty wherever possible. Control of our own laws. Strengthening the UK. Maintaining the Common Travel Area with Ireland.

“Control of immigration. Rights for EU nationals in Britain, and British nationals in the EU. Enhancing rights for workers. Free trade with European markets.

“New trade agreements with other countries. A leading role in science and innovation.

“Co-operation on crime, terrorism and foreign affairs. And a phased approach, delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit.”

Is the CTA more or less important than, for example, “enhancing rights of workers”? Or than priority number 11 - co-operation on crime, terrorism and foreign affairs?

Article 50

Ms May’s conception of the negotiations between the EU and the UK, which will commence once article 50 is triggered in March, appears to be of a sort of bargaining process.

In such a process, neither side gets 100 per cent of what it wants; that’s not how these things work.

In such circumstances, what matters is how important individual negotiating points are to each side. We still do not know where the CTA will fall in this regard.

This is relevant because Ms May made it clear on Tuesday that the UK will be leaving the single market, which allows freedom of movement within the EU.

She also made it clear that it will be leaving the EU’s customs union, as her goal of negotiating new trade deals with the wider world is not compatible with remaining in the union.

In the speech, Ms May spoke about the possibility of a new relationship with the customs union which would involve “tariff-free trade with Europe and cross-border trade . . . [that would be] as frictionless as possible”.

That would certainly be what the Irish Government would like to see, as it would mean there would be no need for a customs Border on the island.

But it might sound very much to the rest of the EU like the UK is trying to have their cake and eat it.