How, where, and when to watch Theresa May’s Brexit speech

British Prime Minister Theresa May will deliver her much anticipated speech on Britain’s future relationship with the European Union on Tuesday morning.

Where: Mrs May is expected to confirm Britain’s exit from the EU during an address to foreign diplomats at Lancaster House in the St James’s district in the West End of London.

Watch a live stream of Theresa May's Brexit speech

When: The British leader is expected to outline the British government’s plans for a so-called ‘clean break’ with the EU in what is anticipated to be her most significant speech since coming to power following last July’s election. The speech is due to be delivered at 11.45am.

There has been much speculation in recent days that Mrs May will veer away from any “half-in-half out” deal with the EU in favour of what analysts have referred to as a “hard Brexit”.

In her speech, the prime minister is expected to outline a 12-point plan outlining the British government’s plan for withdrawal. The issue of control of Britain’s borders is expected to be one of the central themes of prime minister May’s approach.

