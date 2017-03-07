Heseltine sacked as government adviser after Brexit rebellion

Conservative former cabinet minister Lord Heseltine has been sacked as a government adviser after rebelling over Brexit.

The Tory grandee backed demands for a “meaningful” vote on the final Brexit deal after warning that quitting the European Union was the “most momentous peacetime decision of our time”.

He was later told that prime minister Theresa May was firing him from his roles advising the Government on a number of areas, including its industrial strategy.

The peer was asked to help the government with plans to restore deprived estates under David Cameron and he also worked with George Osborne on plans for east London. He advised on plans for a Swansea city deal and has been working with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Lord Heseltine was also a national infrastructure commissioner.

He was one of 366 peers who inflicted a second defeat on the government’s Brexit Bill. After three hours of heated exchanges, the House of Lords backed amending the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill by a majority of 98.