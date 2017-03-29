Helicopter goes missing en route to Dublin

A helicopter with five people on board has gone missing over the Irish Sea.

A spokesman for the UK Coast Guard said it was co-ordinating a search operation for the helicopter in the Caernarfon Bay area of Wales.

A spokeman for the Irish Coast Guard said the UK Coast Guard are concentrating on the area of the Irish Sea near north Wales.

He said the Irish Coast Guard have been asked to assist in the search.

The privately-owned twin squirrel red helicopter is believed to have left Milton Keynes on Wednesday en route to Dublin, via Caernarfon Bay.

The spokesman said radar contact with the helicopter was lost on Wednesday afternoon and the Coast Guard was notified to start a search operation at 4.15pm.

Search plan

UK Coast Guard duty commander Peter Davies said: “We have established a search plan between Caernarfon Bay and the shore of Dublin and currently have two Coast Guard helicopters searching the route.

“We are in the process of contacting all the vessels in the Irish Sea that were in the vicinity around midday and we are continuing Mayday broadcast action for any vessels currently in the area to contact us if they have any further information.

“At the moment we are appealing to these vessels and to the public that if they have seen a twin squirrel red helicopter to please contact 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

Additional reporting: PA