‘Handbags at dawn’ – Ukip MEP denies punching Steven Woolfe

The Ukip MEP involved in the altercation which left the party’s leadership contender Steven Woolfe in hospital has said he acted in self-defence.

Mike Hookem said the confrontation in the European Parliament in Strasbourg had amounted to no more than a “scuffle”.

In an interview with BBC Radio Humberside, he “categorically” denied throwing any punches at Mr Woolfe and insisted he was not responsible for his injuries.

Mr Hookem said the incident erupted during a meeting of the party’s MEPs to discuss reports that Mr Woolfe had been in talks about defecting to the Conservatives.

He said Mr Woolfe had objected to remarks that he made. “He then stood up in front of everybody and said ‘If it’s that, let’s take it outside of the room’, I think his words were ‘mano a mano’,” he said.

Mr Hookem said he then followed Mr Woolfe out into an ante room connected to the main meeting room.

“When I walked in he approached me to attack me. He came at me, I defended myself. There were no punches thrown, there was no face slapping, there were no digs, there was nothing,” he said.

“It’s [what] people in Hull would term ‘handbags at dawn’. A bit of a scuffle.”

Mr Hookem said that following the scuffle, the door through which Mr Woolfe had entered the ante room then opened up again

“I at that point was not holding him. I didn’t push him. He fell back into that room onto an MEP that was stood just inside that room,” he said.

“Some of the MEPs helped him up. He stood straight up, there was no indication of him hitting his head on metal windows or anything else, he fell back onto an MEP.”

Brain scan

About two hours after the incident on Thursday, Mr Woolfe collapsed during a voting session in the parliament and was rushed to hospital where he underwent a brain scan.

Ukip MEP Nathan Gill, who visited him in hospital, said he was now recovering – but was being kept in for another 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

Nigel Farage, who is now the party’s interim leader, has ordered and investigation into the incident.

Mr Hookem said he had been “shocked” to hear of Mr Woolfe’s collapse, but insisted he was not responsible.

“Any injuries that Steven Woolfe had that caused whatever medical problems he’s got did not come from me, did not come from my hand. I did not injure him,” he said.

After Mr Gill disclosed that Mr Woolfe had emailed Mr Hookem extending the “hand of friendship” and acknowledged “things did go too far”, Mr Hookem said he would be prepared to meet him to clear the air.

“I’ll shake Steven’s hand if he wants to shake hands,” he said.

However, Mr Hookem warned that if he was disciplined as a result of the party investigation, Mr Woolfe would also have to face action.

“I may be suspended. If they suspend me, they’ll have to suspend Steven Woolfe as well. I hope it doesn’t come to that. I will fight my corner,” he said.

He added: “Every party has politicians that fight their corner vigorously. You cannot go into a meeting with some of these people and be a wilting lily. These things happen, this went a step further than that.”

Earlier, Mr Woolfe told the Daily Mail that Mr Hookem “came at me and landed a blow” after they left the meeting room.

He insisted he was not “bruising for a scrap” and that Mr Hookem had read his suggestion that they should deal with the matter outside “totally the wrong way”.

Mr Gill told reporters that while Mr Woolfe was recovering well, he was being kept in hospital for a further 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

“It was at one stage touch and go,” he said.

He refused to be drawn on whether Mr Woolfe would continue with his leadership bid following the shock resignation of Diane James just 18 days after she was elected.

“I think it is way too early for us even to consider that,” he said.

Leadership questions

But while there was clear relief across the party that Mr Woolfe was recovering, potential rivals were suggesting the incident raised questions over his suitability to lead the party.

Lisa Duffy, who was runner-up in last month’s leadership election, said party members were “embarrassed” by what had taken place.

“Do we want a leader who will get himself involved in an altercation, or do we want a leader who is going to be rational and reflect and deal with things in an appropriate manner?

“Violence or any kind of offering to go outside is not the way to deal with problems,” she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

Any moves to prevent Mr Woolfe – the Ukip migration spokesman – standing in the leadership election will only exacerbate the bitter divisions within the party.

There was anger when he was barred from standing in the last election after it was ruled that he had submitted his nomination papers 17 minutes late.

The party’s millionaire backer, Arron Banks, has warned that he will leave if Mr Woolfe is excluded this time.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament has launched an investigation into the incident that could see the two MPs have their expenses cut and be suspended from voting.

Parliament president Martin Schulz called the incident in the parliament’s building in Strasbourg “very regrettable”, adding that it could have breached the code of conduct for members.

Mr Schulz said: “The reported facts are extremely serious.

“It goes without saying that disrespectful and violent behaviour does not have a place in the European Parliament.

“As a consequence, and regardless of the possible judicial consequences that this incident may also have, I have decided today to refer this very regrettable matter to the advisory committee established by the code of conduct, and asked for it to be dealt with as a matter of urgency next week.”

