Four arrested in London over suspected terror plot

Four men have been arrested over an alleged terror plot, police said.

Scotland Yard said the men were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The arrests on Wednesday were pre-planned as part of an ongoing investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command and MI5, and linked to activity in the UK, the force said.

Officers arrested three of the men - aged 18, 25 and 27 - at their home addresses in east London, while a 24-year-old man was arrested near to his home address in east London.

Police are currently searching five residential addresses and one business address.

The suspects are in custody at a south London police station.