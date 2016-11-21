Former Ukip leader Diane James resigns from party

Former Ukip leader Diane James has announced she is quitting the party.

Ms James was elected successor to Nigel Farage in September, but she remained in the post for just 18 days before announcing she was standing down.

In a statement, Ms James said she had applied to become an independent MEP in the European Parliament.

She said that her relationship with Ukip had become “increasingly difficult” since her decision not to take up the leadership.

