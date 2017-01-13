Floods, snow and wind cause travel chaos in Britain

Wild weather is set to continue to cause chaos across Britain on Friday with driving snow, high winds, coastal flood warnings and the precautionary evacuation of an Essex village.

Seafront residents in Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea, were moved to temporary accommodations the Environment Agency warned coastal communities in Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to prepare for gale-force winds, large waves and possible flooding on Friday.

The east coast was set to bear the brunt. The Environment Agency warned that gale-force winds, combined with high tides, could result in large waves carrying dangerous debris throughout Friday and into Saturday. The army is on standby to assist, and resources and equipment have been moved to the coast, the agency said.

Elsewhere, the UK Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice caused by a polar air mass that originated over northern Canada.

Travel

As heavy snow settled across northern Britain, travel was disrupted and some schools closed. The defence ministry said about 100 soldiers had been deployed to Skegness on the Lincolnshire coast, where about 3,000 residents were urged to leave their homes or move upstairs.

With a forecast of further snow and wind, 80 flights were cancelled at Heathrow and four at Gatwick on Thursday, and passengers were advised to check flight status with airlines before travelling to airports on Friday.

Some flights at Manchester Airport have been delayed due to snowy conditions.

Snow

The heaviest and most frequent snow showers are expected across northern and western Scotland, Northern Ireland and around Irish Sea coasts. There were yellow “be aware” warnings of wind and snow for Scotland, with gusts of up to 96km/hr (60 mph) in places, and 10-20cm (4in-8in) of snow on higher ground. The warnings extended to northern parts of England and Wales.

The outlook for the UK over the weekend was for generally dry weather on Saturday, with sunny spells across most of England and Scotland and a few showers, locally wintry, in Northern Ireland and western and easternmost parts of Britain. Sunday will be wetter and milder, with longer spells of rain in the south and some mist and fog developing later.

