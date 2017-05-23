First victims of Manchester bomb attack named

The first victims of the Manchester bomb attack have been named.

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos and 18-year-old Georgina Callander died as a result of the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert

Saffie Roussos, a “beautiful little girl”, was killed in the attack which ripped through the venue on Monday night.

In a statement released through Lancashire County Council, Tarleton Community Primary School headteacher Chris Upton said: “News of Saffie’s death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends.

“The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.”

“Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”

The schoolgirl had been at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich, in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire. They are both now in separate hospitals being treated for injuries, friends said.

Before confirmation of Saffie’s death, they posted a Facebook appeal for information about her whereabouts.

Enormous sadness

Runshaw College in Leyland, spoke of its “enormous sadness” after hearing of the death of Georgina Callander.

A spokesman said in a statement the 18-year-old girl was in the second year of her health and social care course, and was a former student at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.

Georgina Callander with Ariana Grande in an image Instagrammed two years ago. Photograph: georgina.bethany/Instagram

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss,” the college said.

Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy confirmed that Georgina died as a result of the injuries she sustained.

In a statement the school said: “Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Georgina’s family at this terrible time, and we think especially of her brothers Harry and Daniel who were also former students of the school.”

About 21,000 people, many of them children and teenagers, were in the arena when a bomb exploded in the foyer at about 10.30pm on Monday night.

PA