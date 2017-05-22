Fatalities confirmed after explosions at Manchester concert

There were “a number of confirmed fatalities” following an incident last night at Manchester Arena where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing, Greater Machester police said last night.

Witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang” and a video posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue.

One woman told Reuters she felt a massive explosion as she was leaving the concert.

“We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming,” Catherine Macfarlane said. “It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out of the area.”

Suzy Mitchell (26) whose flat is opposite the venue, told the Press Association that a huge bang had rocked the neighbourhood.

She said: “[I] just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartments – we’re on the top floor so have perfect view – and everyone was running away in big crowds.

“The bang was so big I heard it from my room which is at the back of the apartment blocks. “Currently lots of emergency services going to and from. But can’t see anything substantial as of yet except fleeing people and lots of cars.”

We are monitoring reports from Manchester. Advice of @gmpolice is to stay away from the area. https://t.co/2473h8qYbs — Embassy of Ireland (@IrelandEmbGB) May 22, 2017

Ambulance crews make their way to Manchester Arena after major incident. Several injuries being treated and police cordon in place. pic.twitter.com/jnNETqfJcM — Darryl Morris (@darrylmorris) May 22, 2017

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow.... — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

One fan at the concert described how the explosion hit the venue as fans were leaving the building.

Majid Khan (22) said: “I and my sister, along with a lot of others were seeing Ariana Grande perform at Manchester Arena, and we were all exiting the venue when around 10.40-10,45pm-ish a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena.

“It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit Trinity Way and that was blocked so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could.

“Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there.”

Eyewitnesses said the explosions were heard just as the house lights were coming up at the arena which accommodates 21,000 people.

One told BBC Radio 5Live: “We heard a bang. Everyone went silent and then everyone started screaming.”

Another eyewitness told the station: “We were leaving our seats. We just got to the bottom of where the door is and we heard a loud bang behind us.

“I looked around and I saw a white flash and then a rising of smoke. After that it was a huge panic. People were trying to leave as quickly as possible.”

A third eyewitness said: “We heard a bang and then it was absolutely hectic. It was unreal. It was like something out of a film. Everybody was charging through the doors and running out as fast as they can. When we got out, there was a couple of people covered in blood.”

Another eyewitness Andy told BBC Radio 5Live that he went to pick up his wife and daughter who had been at the concert.

He was standing outside the front door of the arena waiting for the people to come out when he was knocked into the arena by the force of the explosion.

“When I got up and looked around, there was bodies everywhere,” he said. “There was 20 to 30 bodies. I can’t say they were all dead. Some of them could have been unconscious, but they were covered in blood.”

Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria station were blocked and emergency services are in attendance.