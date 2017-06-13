DUP talks with Tories continue after May meets Arlene Foster

Talks between the Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) about a confidence and supply agreement will resume on Tuesday afternoon after a meeting between Theresa May and Arlene Foster ended without a deal. Ms Foster and the DUP’s leader at Westminster spent almost two hours with the prime minister at Downing Street on Tuesday morning.

Both sides expect a deal to be agreed by Wednesday, which would guarantee the DUP’s support for Ms May’s minority government on important votes. In return, the DUP is expected to seek more investment for Northern Ireland and a strong commitment to ensuring that the Border remains frictionless after Brexit. The party is also seeking changes to the Conservative manifesto which would ease austerity and avoid planned cuts to benefits for pensioners.

Earlier, former Conservative prime minister John Major warned that a pact with the DUP could undermine the Northern Ireland peace process because the British government could not be perceived as impartial.

“My main concern is the peace process. A fundamental part of that peace process is that the UK government needs to be impartial between all the competing interests in Northern Ireland. And the danger is that however much any government tries, they will not be seen to be impartial if they are locked into a parliamentary deal at Westminster with one of the Northern Ireland parties,” he told the BBC’s World at One.

“If there difficulties with the Northern Ireland executive or with any one of a number of things that might well arise during the Brexit negotiations, it is very important that there’s an honest broker. And the only honest broker can be the UK government. And the question arises, if they cease to be seen as such by part of the community in Northern Ireland, then one can’t be quite certain how events will unwind. And that worries me a great deal about the peace process.”