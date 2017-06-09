DUP set to be Westminister kingmakers

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are set to be the kingmakers in the new Westminster.

British prime minister Theresa May has struck a deal with the DUP that will allow her to form a government, sources have confirmed.

The prime minister is expected to visit Buckingham Palace to confirm a deal is in place and to seek permission from Queen Elizabeth to form a government. It follows extensive talks with the DUP late in to the night.

However, DUPleader Arlene Foster warned it would be difficult for Ms May to stay in Number 10.

The focus turned immediately to the former Stormont first minister’s wish-list and any Brexit concessions for Northern Ireland.

Amid noises of the DUP agreeing a confidence-and-supply arrangement with the Conservatives, Ms Foster will be looking for guarantees on preventing a hard Border with the Republic and any new customs operations.

One red line is the idea of Northern Ireland being granted some sort of “special status” when Brexit comes to pass.

The DUP will not stand for any arrangement that physically sets the region apart from anywhere else in the United Kingdom, including suggestions that border, immigration and customs controls could be set up at ports and airports like Stranraer and Liverpool rather than in Belfast or Larne.

Another big price to pay for the party’s support in Westminster could be the reinstatement of any EU subsidies that farmers lose when Brexit is a done deal. They were worth about £350 million (€400 million) a year.

Another set of funds doled out by Brussels could also be on Ms Foster’s shopping list — about £400 million of payments due over the next four years that go to community development and cross-Border projects as part of a dividend for the peace process.

But there are contradictions. The DUP, with its strong links to the business community in Northern Ireland, does not want to see the region set apart from the rest of Britain, but it may also use its strong hand to push for a reduced corporation tax rate.

The Republic’s 12.5 per cent rate has been a bone of contention at times, including with suggestions from some quarters that Dublin poached foreign investors considering locations north of the Border.

With the DUP’s new found position as power brokers, its website crashed from the the surge in internet traffic.

PA