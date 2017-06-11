Doubt over May’s grip on power as talks with DUP continue

British prime minister Theresa May’s grip on power appears far from secure despite a potential deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to support her in parliament.

Downing Street initially said an outline agreement on a “confidence and supply” arrangement had been reached with the DUP which will be put to the cabinet for discussion on Monday.

A later statement said d no deal had been finalised. Talks on the arrangement will continue during the week as Ms May tries to shore up her position after losing her House of Commons majority in the election.

The strength of any deal looks set to be tested when the House of Commons meets, with Jeremy Corbyn vowing to try to bring down the government by defeating Ms May in parliament and insisting: “I can still be prime minister.”

In another sign of the dangers facing Ms May, Sunday papers reported that Boris Johnson was either being encouraged to make a leadership bid in an effort to oust her, or actually preparing one — a claim dismissed as “tripe” by the Foreign Secretary.

The 10 DUP MPs could prove crucial in supporting the Conservatives on key votes after Thursday’s election saw Ms May lose control of the Commons.

A confidence and supply deal would mean them backing the government on its budget and confidence motions, but could potentially lead to other issues being decided on a vote-by-vote basis.

Talks on Saturday were in line with DUP leader Arlene Foster’s “commitment to explore how we might bring stability to the nation at this time of great challenge”, her party said in a statement late on Saturday.

It said: “The talks so far have been positive. Discussions will continue next week to work on the details and to reach agreement on arrangements for the new Parliament.”

Outline agreement

Number 10 had earlier said: “We can confirm that the Democratic Unionist Party have agreed to the principles of an outline agreement to support the Conservative government on a confidence and supply basis when parliament returns next week.”

Following talks between Ms May and the DUP on Saturday night, a second statement confirmed that no final deal had been reached.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The prime minister has tonight spoken with the DUP to discuss finalising a confidence and supply deal when parliament returns next week.

“We will welcome any such deal being agreed, as it will provide the stability and certainty the whole country requires as we embark on Brexit and beyond.

“As and when details are finalised both parties will put them forward.”

Ms May needs support in parliament as the Queen’s speech setting out the government’s programme is due on June 19th, with a crucial vote on it expected after a few days’ debate.

Mr Corbyn told the Sunday Mirror he would oppose the Queen’s speech all the way.

“I can still be prime minister. This is still on. Absolutely,” Mr Corbyn said.

Meanwhile, sources close to the British foreign secretary dismissed reports about his leadership ambitions as “complete b******s” and suggested “someone is trying to make mischief”.

The Mail On Sunday reported that Mr Johnson was preparing a leadership bid, with a close ally saying it was “go, go, go”, adding: “We need Bojo.”

Mr Johnson said: “Mail on Sunday tripe — I am backing Theresa May. Let’s get on with the job.”

The Sunday Times said Mr Johnson had been pressed by five cabinet colleagues to oust Ms May.

An ally of Mr Johnson told the newspaper: “We are facing a populist and they have realised we need someone who can talk to the people.

“We need a Brexiteer. Boris is the only option with the liberal values, Brexit credentials and popular appeal.”

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “The Foreign Secretary is 100 per cent supporting the PM and working with her to get the best deal for Britain.”

