David Cameron leaves politics as he resigns as MP for Witney

Former British prime minister David Cameron is standing down as MP for Witney, triggering a byelection in the Oxfordshire seat.

Mr Cameron told the chairman of his Conservative Association and constituency agent before making the announcement, which comes two months after he quit as prime minister on July 13th in the wake of defeat in the EU referendum.

The former PM said at the time that he was “very keen to continue” as MP for Witney, which he has represented in the House of Commons since 2001, and said it was “very much my intention” to seek re-election in 2020.

But in a statement, he said: “Having fully considered my position over the summer, I have decided that I am going to stand down as the Member of Parliament for Witney.

“There will now be a byelection and I will do everything that I can to help the Conservative candidate win that election.

“In my view, the circumstances of my resignation as prime minister and the realities of modern politics make it very difficult to continue on the backbenches without the risk of becoming a diversion to the important decisions that lie ahead for my successor in Downing Street and the government.

“I fully support Theresa May and have every confidence that Britain will thrive under her strong leadership.”

William Hague, one of Mr Cameron’s predecessors as Conservative leader, praised the decision, backing the assessment that former PMs can become a “diversion” while sitting on the backbenches.

Mr Hague, who returned to the frontbench under Mr Cameron after four years as a backbencher following his unsuccessful leadership of the Tories, tweeted: “Right decision by David Cameron to leave Commons – former prime ministers are either accused of doing too little or being a distraction.”

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: “David Cameron led us into a referendum he didn’t want and then lost. He walked away from the country in June and now he’s done the same to his constituents.

“He will be remembered as the prime minister who presided over massive cuts to vital public services and led our country out of Europe. A toxic legacy.”

