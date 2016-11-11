David Bowie’s art collection sold for over £24m in London

A first auction of items from late rock star David Bowie’s private art collection has fetched more than £24.3 million pounds (€28.15 million), with some going far above their estimated prices.

In a packed salesroom, auction house Sotheby’s held its first of three “Bowie/Collector” sales of art owned by the music icon, who died in January at the age of 69.

“David always enjoyed sharing the works in the collection, loaning to museums and actively supporting the art and artists that were part of his world,” a Sotheby’s statement quoted the Bowie estate as saying.

“While the family have kept certain pieces of particular significance, now was the time for others to share David’s love for these remarkable works and let them live on.”

Among the works under the hammer was late American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting “Air Power”, which sold for £7.1 million (€8.22 million) including the buyer’s premium –- far more than its estimated £2.5 million– £3.5 million.

British artist Frank Auerbach’s “Head of Gerda Boehm” went for £3.8 million. Its estimate had been £300,000-£500,000.

“Beautiful, hallo, space-boy painting” by British artist Damien Hirst with Bowie, sold for £785,000, after being estimated at £250,000-£350,000.

About 350 items are up for sale including sculptures and design furniture. Two further auctions of items from Bowie’s collection take place later on Friday. – (Reuters)