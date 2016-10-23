‘Dad’s Army’ creator Jimmy Perry dies at the age of 93

Jimmy Perry, who created such popular TV comedy shows as Dad’s Army and It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, has died aged 93, the BBC has reported.

Perry, who worked closely with producer David Croft, was also responsible for Hi-de-Hi! and You Rang, M’Lord?.

His writing drew on his life experiences as a young member of the home guard during the second World War and as a Butlin’s holiday camp Redcoat.

’Allo ’Allo star Vicki Michelle said Perry had left “such a legacy” in his wake. “So sad we have lost #JimmyPerry a brilliant comedy writer & true gentleman,” she tweeted. “He leaves us such a legacy.”

Ms Michelle has said she considered Perry, Croft and ’Allo ’Allo writer Jeremy Lloyd “largely responsible for the golden age of British comedy”.

Shane Allen, BBC controller of comedy commissioning, said Perry’s work spanned decades and his shows will be remembered for a long time to come.

“Jimmy Perry is a Goliath of British comedy writing,” Mr Allen said. “He was behind some of the longest running and most-loved sitcoms on British television, spanning the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

“His work will be enjoyed and appreciated for many years to come. Our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones at this sad time.”

