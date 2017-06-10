Conservatives and DUP reach deal on government

Theresa May looks set to be backed by the Democratic Unionist Party as she attempts to run a minority government following her General Election disaster.

Downing Street said an outline agreement on a “confidence and supply” arrangement had been reached which will be put to the Cabinet for discussion on Monday.

The 10 MPs from the Northern Irish party could prove crucial in supporting the Conservatives on key votes after Thursday’s election saw Mrs May lose control of the Commons.

A Number 10 spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that the Democratic Unionist Party have agreed to the principles of an outline agreement to support the Conservative Government on a confidence and supply basis when Parliament returns next week.

‘We welcome this commitment, which can provide the stability and certainty the whole country requires as we embark on Brexit and beyond.

“The details will be put forward for discussion and agreement at a Cabinet meeting on Monday.”

UK prime minister Theresa May had sent her chief whip Gavin Williamson to hold talks with the Democratic Unionist Party as she seeks to shore up her position.

Ms May had made clear she wants support from her “friends and allies” in Northern Ireland’s DUP to secure her minority administration ahead of the Queen’s Speech on June 19th.

She lost her Commons majority after her decision to call a snap general election backfired, but hopes to receive support from the 10 DUP MPs.

Amid mounting criticism of her campaign and leadership, joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill resigned.

Mr Timothy said in statement: “The reason for the disappointing result was not the absence of support for Theresa May and the Conservatives but an unexpected surge in support for Labour.

“I take responsibility for my part in this election campaign, which was the oversight of our policy programme. In particular, I regret the decision not to include in the manifesto a ceiling as well as a floor in our proposal to help meet the increasing cost of social care,” he added.

There was also unease within the Conservatives about the link-up with the DUP, which strongly opposes same-sex marriage and abortion. Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said she had demanded a “categoric assurance” that gay rights would not be affected by a deal with the DUP, which strongly opposes marriage equality.

With talks between the Tories and the DUP expected to begin within days, Sinn Féin’s Alex Maskey expressed concern about the impact of any deal on the political process in Northern Ireland, with the powersharing administration currently suspended.

He told BBC Newsnight: “I think this current arrangement may well prove to be reckless, but we will have to wait and see.

“We will expect the British government to honour their commitments in respect of the Good Friday Agreement. And that means they have to remain neutral. We will watch what’s happening very carefully.”

PA