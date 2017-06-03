Casualties reported as armed police deal with ‘major incident’ in London

Armed police are dealing with a major incident in London after reports of a van ploughing into pedestrians and a stabbing incident on London Bridge.

A second incident was taking place in nearby Borough Market, where armed police were also attending, according to the Metropolitan Police Twitter page.

A Downing Street spokesman said the prime minister Theresa May is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident.

People run down Borough High Street in London as police are dealing with a “major incident” at London Bridge. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Reports suggest a white van knocked over many pedestrians causing many casualties on the bridge which would have been crowded on a Saturday night. A witness has told the Reuters news agency she saw three people with what appeared to be throats cut on the bridge, but there has been no confirmation of this.

Managing Editor of Spectator Magazine was near the London Bridge incident and Tweeted: “What I saw: injured pedestrians, first responders, armed police, people running north. What I heard of: stabbings, injured. #LondonBridge”.

This was scene as we left London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/4h0PxP3xL0 — Will Heaven (@WillHeaven) June 3, 2017

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Police were treating injured people and carrying them away at the end of Thrale Street. Members of the public were told by police to “run as fast as they could” westbound. Nick Archer, who was in the London Bridge area, told Sky News: “We came out (of a bar) on to the road and looked and looked to my left and there as a guy, I thought he was just drinking but he was lying on the floor. “And then a couple of seconds later, about three police vans flew past.

“He looked in a bad way.”

Another witness, Tony Murphy, who described himself as ex-military, told the news channel he had heard “significant” and “rapid” gunfire.

Armed police rushed to an incident but police gave no further details. A Reuters reporter near the scene said she saw 10 police cars rushing towards London Bridge.

A witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians. The witness said the van hit five to six people.

London’s transport authority said London Bridge rail station had been closed at the request of the police.

On May 22nd, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester. The Manchester bombing was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on

More to follow