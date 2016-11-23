British serial killer found guilty of four murders

Serial killer Stephen Port has been found guilty in the Old Bailey, London, of murdering four young gay men to fulfil his depraved sexual fantasies.

The 41-year-old chef stalked his victims on dating websites, including Grindr, and plied them with drinks spiked with fatal amounts of the date-rape drug GHB to rape them while they were unconscious, the Old Bailey heard.

Port then dumped their bodies in or near a graveyard within 500m of his flat in Barking, east London, and embarked on an elaborate cover-up.

He disposed of their mobile phones, repeatedly lied to police and planted a fake suicide note in the hand of one of his victims, taking the blame for the death of another.

Port denied all the charges against him but was found guilty of the murders of Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Anthony Walgate and Jack Taylor, as well as a range of sexual offences against more men.

